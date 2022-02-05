The New Mexican
Jaelen House, have yourself a night.
The University of New Mexico men’s basketball player erupted for 42 points Saturday night against Air Force, leading the Lobos to a 91-77 win in Clune Arena against the host Falcons.
The win is UNM’s first outside the state this season and the first road win in Mountain West Conference play for Lobos coach Richard Pitino. All eight of the team’s previous wins had come in either The Pit or on the road at New Mexico State. UNM improved to 9-14 overall and 2-8 in league play.
For House, he became the first Lobo to surpass the 40-point mark since Elijah Brown six years ago. House’s total is just five fewer points than his team had in its previous game, a blowout loss at San Diego State earlier last week.
“I was just taking what the defense gave me, really,” House said. “That’s all I can really say about that one.”
House was 15-for-22 shooting to go along with eight rebounds. He had half of UNM’s 3-pointers and played all 40 minutes, ending his night by blowing kisses and waving to the Clune Arena crowd in the final minute.
The Lobos never trailed, leading by double digits most of the way. Their largest margin was 21 after the Falcons (10-11, 3-7) cut the deficit under 10 and got as close as three points.
UNM shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and made half of its 16 attempts from 3-point territory. Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 20 points and Jay Allen-Tovar had 10 with nine rebounds.
“Obviously we had a moment there in the second half where we were terrific offensively,” Pitino said. “We got to learn how to play with a lead, which we’re not used to, but to be able to get a road win right now, great for our guys. Happy for them.”
The Lobos equaled last season’s win total in conference play.
UNM will play its next three games at home starting with Friday’s nonconference game against Northern New Mexico in The Pit.
Wyoming’s late 3-pointer upsets women Lobos 60-59
Tommi Olson’s 3-pointer as time expired gave Wyoming a stunning 60-59 upset over UNM on Saturday afternoon in The Pit.
The Cowgirls trailed by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, then forced a Lobos turnover with
13 seconds left to set up the final possession. Olson’s game-winner was her only made shot of the game. She logged 37 minutes and found herself in position to knock off a team that hadn’t lost at home all season.
UNM (19-6, 10-2) never got things going offensively. The Lobos turned it over 13 times and were dominated on the glass, getting outrebounded 43-24. Wyoming’s 6-foot-4 post, Allyson Fertig, was a beast in the low post with 19 points and 18 rebounds with two blocked shots.
Antonia Anderson led three Lobos in double figures with 14 points but it was her turnover in the waning moments that set up Wyoming’s final shot.
The Lobos have lost two of their last four games and have fallen out of first place in the Mountain West. Coupled with UNLV’s win at Utah State on Saturday, they are alone in second place, one game behind the Rebels (18-4, 10-1).
UNM is home for its next game, Wednesday night against Air Force.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.