ALBUQUERQUE — The Rocky Long defense is starting to take shape.

The University of New Mexico forced seven turnovers and completely shut down UTEP’s offense in a 27-10 win Saturday night at University Stadium. The three fumbles and four interceptions were the most in at least 22 years, said a UNM spokesman, as the Lobos moved over .500 heading into next week’s game at LSU.

“Our whole goal around here is to impose our will and take it away from people,” said Lobos coach Danny Gonzales. “That was the energy on the sidelines, so we’re learning how to become an all-around team, and that’s good because when it goes the other way you can’t stop it.”

