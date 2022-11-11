The UNM women’s cross-country team takes off between runners from Utah University and Utah State on Friday at the start of the 6K race at the NCAA Division I Mountain Regional finals at UNM’s North Golf Course in Albuquerque.
The UNM women’s cross-country team takes off between runners from Utah University and Utah State on Friday at the start of the 6K race at the NCAA Division I Mountain Regional finals at UNM’s North Golf Course in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE — The most dominant team in the history of the University of New Mexico’s athletics department flexed its mighty muscle once again on a chilly Friday at the UNM North Golf Course.
Hosting the NCAA Cross-Country Mountain Regional on a day when the race-time temperature was 43 degrees when the starting gun went off, UNM’s women ran away with the team title in a manner befitting the Lobos’ No. 2 national ranking. They earned one of the two automatic qualifying spots at the NCAA Championships, to take place Nov. 19 in Stillwater, Okla.
The championship field will be revealed Saturday during the NCAA’s selection show. Friday produced 18 automatic qualifiers out of nine regional races across the country. An additional 13 will be at-large selections.
The top 25 men and women in each of Friday’s races qualified automatically. That includes Utah Valley’s Everlyn Kemboi, the only member of her team to earn a spot in the championship race. She was one of just two runners to finish Friday’s 6-kilometer run in under 20 minutes, crossing the line in 19:47.6.
She said she broke free from the pack about a third of the way through what was a fast, even course that has served as home to the UNM cross-country program for decades. The race started about 100 yards down the No. 1 fairway and remained mostly on grass for the entire race.
“I got about two kilometers in and felt like it was the best time to separate,” Kemboi said.
She was eight seconds faster than second-place finisher Elise Stearns of Northern Arizona. The top Lobo was Gracelyn Larkin in fifth. Amelia
Mazza-Downie and Emma Heckel finished eighth and ninth, respectively. UNM’s team total of 56 points was approximately half that of Utah and Northern Arizona, which tied for second with 103.
UNM began the season ranked second to North Carolina State and has been no lower than No. 3 in any poll since. The Lobos had three runners in the top 10 of Friday’s race and all five reach the finish line in the top 21.
Several hundred fans lined the course at the starting line. Hundreds more meandered around the course and to the finish as the top runners came in.
“It was a great crowd, there were lots of people here and the women ran well,” said UNM coach Joe Franklin. “We had some really good things happen and everything went great. The women are in a really good place right now.”
UNM has been to the NCAA Championships 15 years in a row under Franklin. The Lobos won the national title in 2015 and 2017, finishing second in 2018. Their two crowns are two-thirds of the haul for NCAA titles in UNM sports history; the other being a skiing championship in 2004.
Running as a pack is the strength of the Lobos. Their top five runners finished within 23 seconds of one another with the top three coming within a few strides of one another at the finish.
“I really wanted to stick with the girls from my team and try to run in a pack,” Heckel said. “That’s what makes our team good, and we have the depth for it. It gives you security knowing you have your girls around who you train with every day.”
Albuquerque native and University of Colorado sophomore Alisa Meraz-Fishbein finished 85th. She is the daughter of former UNM men’s soccer coach Jeremy Fishbein.
The UNM men were well out of the running, finishing ninth. Northern Arizona and BYU got the automatic bids with the top two individual runners coming from NAU. The only Lobo to qualify for nationals was Abdirizak Ibrahim, who finished 18th.