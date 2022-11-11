ALBUQUERQUE — The most dominant team in the history of the University of New Mexico’s athletics department flexed its mighty muscle once again on a chilly Friday at the UNM North Golf Course.

Hosting the NCAA Cross-Country Mountain Regional on a day when the race-time temperature was 43 degrees when the starting gun went off, UNM’s women ran away with the team title in a manner befitting the Lobos’ No. 2 national ranking. They earned one of the two automatic qualifying spots at the NCAA Championships, to take place Nov. 19 in Stillwater, Okla.

The championship field will be revealed Saturday during the NCAA’s selection show. Friday produced 18 automatic qualifiers out of nine regional races across the country. An additional 13 will be at-large selections.

