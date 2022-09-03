The University of New Mexico football team opened its season with an impressive 41-0 win over Maine on Saturday at University Stadium, its first win at home in nearly a year and just the second in the last 11 games.
That’s all good news for a team hoping to revitalize a fan base that clearly wants to see results before jumping on the UNM bandwagon. The 15,166 fans who saw Saturday’s game were given a good show as the Lobos (1-0) outgained the Black Bears (0-1) nearly 4-to-1, a rare and long-overdue display of offensive production from a team that ranked among college football’s worst last season.
“[The offensive line] played their butts off, and I’m so proud of those guys; they kept me comfortable back there and allowed me to extend the play when I need to extend the play,” said Lobos quarterback Miles Kendrick. “[They] played very, very, very clean so I owe those guys some donuts or treats [Sunday] for sure.”
Lobos receiver Luke Wysong had touchdowns rushing and receiving, running back Sherod White scored twice on the ground and Kendrick, in his first appearance as a Lobo since transferring from Kansas, passed for a pair of scores and completed 14 of 17 passes for 170 yards.
For Wysong it was a heavy workload, but one he’s prepared for after packing on about 20 pounds to his still-lean 180-pound frame.
“I feel like whenever I have a lot of stuff on my plate that’s when the best comes out in me,” he said.
What’s more, the UNM defense pitched a shutout for the first time since 2015, holding the Black Bears to fewer than 100 yards until the final four minutes of the fourth quarter. The unit held Maine to 22 yards rushing, forcing eight punts, two turnovers and a pair of stops on fourth down.
The Lobos led 21-0 at halftime and poured it on with three second-half touchdowns.
IS THAT … OFFENSE?
The Lobos scored 21 points in the second quarter, the most they’ve ever had in any quarter in the Danny Gonzales era. That’s also more points than each of the final 10 games of the 2021 season — a span that saw the Lobos score just 85 points and get shut out twice.
They dominated time of possession in Saturday’s game, holding it for nearly twice as much time as Maine (38:43 to 21:17). Punter Aaron Rodriguez was summoned twice (both in the second half) as the Lobos scored on six of their seven trips inside the Black Bears’ red zone.
WEIRD START
The Lobos’ first drive ended in an interception, one of two Kendrick threw in his UNM debut. Their second featured a third-down situation where the officials placed the ball a yard beyond the line to gain but didn’t move the chains.
As both teams lined up for the snap, the chain gang’s yard marker showed third down but was clearly a yard beyond the orange placard used to signify the line to gain. The officials halted play when they realized what was going on.
STAY AWAY, ROCK
Lobos defensive coordinator Rocky Long was the defensive backs coach at TCU in 1990. That also happened to be the last time he coached a game from the press box — until Saturday.
In his third season as UNM’s defensive boss, he decided to coach the game game from the press box rather than down on the field. He said he wanted to get the bird’s eye view to see plays develop and then radio his calls down to an assistant on the sidelines, who would then send those calls onto the field.
It worked like a charm. Maine didn’t reach 100 yards of total offense until a three-yard run in the final four minutes of the game.
“I mean, he was unbelievable up there,” Gonzales said. “I will argue this with anybody; Rocky Long is the best defensive coach in college football, maybe ever. I have a strong argument and will argue with anybody.”
Gonzales said Long is considering keeping his spot in the press box the rest of the season.
STATS ROLL CALL
White led the Lobos with 58 yards rushing. All told, UNM had 170 yards on the ground and 273 through the air, converting 75 percent (9 of 12) of their third-down conversions. White, Wysong and Jah’Mar Sanders combined for four rushing TDs while Wysong and Geordon Sanders had receiving touchdowns.
Preseason all-MWC defensive back Jerrick Reed II had a team-high seven tackles, while DB Ronald Wilson had an interception and lineman Omar Darame had a forced fumble.
EJECTION SEAT
Lobos linebacker Alec Marenco was flagged for targeting on a play in the game’s final three minutes, drawing an automatic disqualification. Per NCAA rules he must sit out the first half of the Lobos next game.
LOOKING AHEAD
Next Friday’s visit from Boise State represents the Lobos’ earliest Mountain West Conference game in 11 years. It’s also the Broncos’ first trip to Albuquerque since 2018 (the 2020 game was canceled due to the pandemic).
“It’s a big opportunity; I don’t want to use the term it’s a ‘big game,’ ” Gonzales said. “It’a a big opportunity for the city of Albuquerque, it’s a big opportunity for our football program, it’s a big opportunity for the guys in that locker room. But if the result doesn’t go our way next week it doesn’t end the football season. It doesn’t change because we lost a game.”
NEXT MAN UP
The Lobos have started four different quarterbacks in each of the last three seasons, the first college football team to ever do that. Dating to the 2018 season they’ve had at least three different starters each year, another first.
Saturday’s QB1 was Kendrick and he emerged unscathed and completely healthy. He becomes the 11th different player to get the starting nod since that ’18 season, a span of 44 games. Former Lobo Tevaka Tuioti leads the way with 12 starts.