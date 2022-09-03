ALBUQUERQUE — So far, so good.

The University of New Mexico football team opened its season with an impressive 41-0 win over Maine on Saturday at University Stadium, its first win at home in nearly a year and just the second in the last 11 games.

That’s all good news for a team hoping to revitalize a fan base that clearly wants to see results before jumping on the UNM bandwagon. The 15,166 fans who saw Saturday’s game were given a good show as the Lobos (1-0) outgained the Black Bears (0-1) nearly 4-to-1, a rare and long-overdue display of offensive production from a team that ranked among college football’s worst last season.

