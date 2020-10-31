It took a pandemic, a stoppage to the fall sports schedule that was followed by two months of waiting and additional week to drop everything and fly 900 miles to the west, but the University of New Mexico football season finally — finally — got underway Saturday night.
Under a full moon and inside an empty CEFCU Stadium at the south end of San Francisco Bay, the Lobos spent three quarters looking better than expected before fading late in a 38-21 loss at San Jose State.
Danny Gonzales lauded his players in some respects but said the main takeaway from his first game as his alma mater’s head coach was pretty simple.
“I don’t think we’re aggressive enough,” he said. “Some of that comes from training in some of the ways we’ve had to. Not an excuse. There’s no excuse. We should have played better but we have a long way to go to continue to set the culture of what we want.”
Ten Lobos were making their first start at the Division I level and the inexperience showed, particularly on defense. San Jose State shredded the unit for 580 yards while Spartans quarterback Nick Starkel completed 34 passes for 467 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.
He had seven pass plays of at least 20 yards, burning UNM’s razor-thin and injury depleted secondary time and again. Before the game Lobos defensive coordinator Rocky Long said that he’s only had a chance to install about 25 percent of the playbook and that, Gonzales said, was evident.
“It’s been a long time since I got my tail whooped that bad on defense,” he said.
The Lobos did go more than two weeks without having a chance to run full-contact 11-on-11 team practices due to state health guidelines in response to a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases in Albuquerque. It has limited workouts to groups of no more than five, meaning Saturday’s game was the first live contact the team has experienced since the second week of October.
Linebacker Kameron Miller said the issue was more a lack of execution than it was a lack of preparation.
“Coach Long is a legend so whatever he says we’re going to do,” he said. “He’s the smartest man I know so whatever he says we better get it or we’re not going to play. Whatever he has installed for this week we better learn it before [Nov. 7 at Hawaii] and we better learn it, like, perfect.”
The Lobos never led in the game but they did battle back from a 21-7 deficit in the second quarter to tie it early in the second half on a 1-yard Tevaka Tuioti keeper just four minutes into the third quarter. San Jose State responded by scoring 17 straight points the rest of the way, getting one big play after another against UNM’s depleted secondary.
Gonzales said before the game he was most concerned about mental miscues and the execution of the pass defense. The Lobos had only one penalty in the first quarter but it was a big one. It came after the defense forced a Spartans punt near midfield but on the kick, UNM’s Radson Jang lined up in the wrong spot and was called for illegal formation.
San Jose State scored six plays later, capping an 84-yard drive to break a scoreless tie. That miscue was one of just four penalties UNM had; another of which came after tying the game in the third quarter, a flag that helped set up the Spartans’ go-ahead field go on the ensuing drive.
Gonzales said that last flag took the some of the team’s momentum away and forced the offense to again play catch-up. Putting Tuioti on the hot seat and forcing him to make plays in the passing game, it de-emphasized UNM’s run game and, Gonzales said, exposed holes in the offensive pass protection.
“You saw it, we’re not very good and we got a long way to go,” he said.
The biggest change in the first game of the Gonzales era was on offense. Tuoti attempted 35 passes and finished with 294 yards and two touchdowns. One of those went to tight end Andrew Erickson on a 4-yard pass on fourth down late in the first half.
It was Erickson’s first career touchdown catch, marking a solid return after missing the last two years, one to a redshirt and another to an injury.
The Lobos had about half as much production on the ground, finishing with 149 yards rushing in a scheme that is clearly more pass oriented than it has been in years. Tuioti was the leading rusher with 69 yards as the emphasis was clearly on putting the ball in the air.
“I told them in the locker room it ought to hurt like heck in their gut because this is the 16th straight [road] loss for us in conference, so that feeling should just sit in your gut and hurt,” Gonzales said.
Winless and headed back home for an overnight stay in Albuquerque, the team will go through a round of COVID-19 testing Sunday morning and say goodbye to New Mexico on Monday, departing by bus for Las Vegas, Nev., in an attempt to keep the season alive and avoid the COVID-19 health restrictions in Bernalillo County.
UNM is scheduled to play at Hawaii next weekend and is tentatively slated to host Nevada in Albuquerque on Nov. 14.
