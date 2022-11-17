110722_JG_LobosVs.SUtah2.jpg

The Lobos Morris Udeze, right, shoots over Southern Utah’s Harrison Butler in Nov. 7’s season opener at The Pit in Albuquerque. The Lobos won 89-81.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

ALBUQUERQUE — Starting 3-0 against the usual gamut of nonconference creampuffs usually isn’t enough to get Lobos fans to take notice.

Doing it against three respectable Division I teams, one of which came in a 21-point shellacking of SMU on the road just days before a visit from the archrival at the south end of the state has fans puffing out their chests and clamoring to buy tickets to Saturday’s game against New Mexico State (1-1) in The Pit.

As of Thursday afternoon, the University of New Mexico reported 12,000 tickets sold for the Aggies’ visit. That number is expected to climb in the hours leading to Saturday’s 5 p.m. tipoff. It even has chatter of being a sellout, The Pit’s first since the early days of the Craig Neal era nearly a decade ago. ESPN lists The Pit’s capacity at more than 18,000 fans.

