ALBUQUERQUE — Starting 3-0 against the usual gamut of nonconference creampuffs usually isn't enough to get Lobos fans to take notice.
Doing it against three respectable Division I teams, one of which came in a 21-point shellacking of SMU on the road just days before a visit from the archrival at the south end of the state has fans puffing out their chests and clamoring to buy tickets to Saturday's game against New Mexico State (1-1) in The Pit.
As of Thursday afternoon, the University of New Mexico reported 12,000 tickets sold for the Aggies' visit. That number is expected to climb in the hours leading to Saturday's 5 p.m. tipoff. It even has chatter of being a sellout, The Pit's first since the early days of the Craig Neal era nearly a decade ago. ESPN lists the Pit's capacity at more than 18,000 fans.
Social media has been abuzz over the Lobos' hot start. The usual run of fans questioning the team's play have been replaced with braggadocious claims of what some see as a return to relevance.
Richard Pitino isn't buying it. Although admittedly pleased with his team's play, UNM's coach said the Lobos have not arrived, and a three-game sample size is not enough to say it's Big Dance or bust. He also said internet chatter isn't the real-world response people tend to have.
"Well, I don't live in the world of social media," he said. "I don't really read my mentions, I don't do any of that. That's not to say that I don't appreciate when somebody tweets something nice. That is a different world, in my opinion, than what reality is. I don't think that's reality, it's a hypersensitive world that we all think is reality."
Pitino called social media "a drug" for younger people, echoing a sentiment Alabama football coach Nick Saban made when he said it's "rat poison."
"If I had my way, there would be no social media. I think all of our lives would be easier if there was no social media," Pitino said. "But one step at a time. I mean, we beat SMU; we're not going to delete social media."
Pitino's player are of an age where Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and Tik Tok are ingrained in their daily lives. They grew up in the era of smartphones, of connecting to a worldwide audience where instant feedback can be abundantly positive or toxic to the point of damaging.
"Social media is a very prevalent thing in this generation, and in our lives, and we can't ignore that," said UNM guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. "For me, personally, I just try to take out the pressure of it. I have Instagram, I have Snapchat and stuff like that, but it can be overwhelming at some points, and I just like to step away and lock my phone away somewhere."
Mashburn's Instagram account has just over 6,500 followers while his Twitter page has a little over 700. He said one of his favorite escapes from the chatter is writing. He'll dissolve into his own personal musings, jotting down thoughts and stories as a means to put his mind at ease and silence the outside noise.
Guard KJ Jenkins, whose Instagram account has roughly half as many followers as Mashburn's, said he sometimes deletes his accounts to escape the buzz. He said he views the experience as another tool to get lost in, using it as a positive to motivate and encourage himself when times get tough.
"It's your choice how you view it," he said. "I view it in a positive way and I use it to my advantage."
To avoid the negativity that inevitably comes when he or the team struggles, he joked that he puts on blinders and decides instead to read only the media accounts.
"The fans are real positive and you can get some hatred on the internet as well, but I don't pay too much attention to it," he said.
Pitino said if Lobos fans can find a reason to get behind the team and use the ether of social media to build their excitement, more power to them. What he'd prefer is to have his team generate that groundswell by winning games and avoiding the hoopla of direct interaction with the fans.
Whereas former coach Paul Weir made a habit of touring the state with offseason camps and practices, even playing a game against an NAIA team in Hobbs, the work of beating quality opponents at home and on the road does more than anything else.
"I always believed in order to get the fans back, the game are the key," Pitino said. "Not that barnstorming throughout the state isn't big and, you know, getting out and shaking hands and kissing babies and doing all that — the games are what really matter. And I think, if you've watched all three games, you see the potential. You see that our guys play hard, they compete, they're really good guys, they're really good representatives of the basketball program, the community. They're an easy group to cheer for, plus that performance got people talking."
In short, the coach doesn't mind if fans puff out their chest and sing the team's praises; just buy a ticket and do it in person the old fashion way.