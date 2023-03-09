The dream of an NCAA Tournament bid is over for the Lobos, but the waiting game isn’t quite done.

The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team was eliminated from the Mountain West Conference Tournament with a 91-76 loss to Utah State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. The game didn’t end until just after midnight Mountain time.

The best Lobos (22-11) can hope for is a trip to the National Invitation Tournament. Bids for both the NCAA and the NIT come out Sunday. UNM has not participated in a postseason tournament of any kind since the 2013-14 season and, for much of this season, appeared to be a lock for ending that drought by landing a spot in the NCAA Tournament.