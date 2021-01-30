Whereas some teams in the Mountain West Conference women’s basketball race are already on the back end of the regular season schedule, it’s all still relatively new to the University of New Mexico.
Game 2 in all three series the Lobos have played has been a much different story than the opener. Saturday’s so-called "home" game against Fresno State, the second they’ve played against the Bulldogs in UNM’s home away from home in Canyon, Texas, was no different.
The Lobos are 1-2 in the second game of each series.
“It’s like it has been in all three series we’ve played,” said New Mexico coach Mike Bradbury after Saturday’s 91-69 loss. “Game 2s have been a lot different, and it was a lot different [Saturday], and wasn’t near as much fun.”
As bad as the loss looked on paper, the reality is this: The Lobos are one of college basketball’s feel-good stories thus far. Picked to finish sixth in the 11-team Mountain West, they’ve been pushed out of their home state due to New Mexico restrictions on large gatherings to quell the spread of the coronavirus and have spent most of their time in the Texas Panhandle.
They’ve had three conference series either postponed or canceled, and just moments before Saturday’s game started, the Lobos learned the rest of their regular season slate had been reshuffled yet again. The lone saving grace has been the team’s remarkable play through the adversity.
Before the weekend began, the Lobos were tied for first place in the Mountain West with the highest-scoring offense in the conference, led by Roswell native Jaedyn De La Cerda. As they packed their bags to return to Albuquerque, the Lobos found out they would not be returning to the Panhandle for the rest of the season.
Of the 10 games remaining on the schedule, the upcoming "home" dates against Colorado State and Air Force have been moved to Fort Collins, Colo., and the Air Force Academy, respectively. Likewise, the Lobos’ postponed series against Utah State from early January has been rescheduled for the final weekend of the season in Logan, Utah.
While fatigue could be a viable excuse, there’s been no hint of it from UNM thus far. Even Saturday’s game, in which the Lobos started to unravel at the end of the third quarter, was not an indication of a team feeling tired.
The preseason MWC favorite, Fresno State turned on the jets and avenged a Thursday loss to New Mexico. The Bulldogs’ Bree Delaney buried a 3-pointer with a minute left in the third quarter to open a 65-57 lead. UNM committed four turnovers in the final four minutes of the quarter after committing just three in the first half. The Lobos were outscored 9-2 in the closing moments, breaking open what had been a one- or two-possession game most of the way.
Bradbury could sense things changing when the score was 60-57. He called timeout after an Autumn Watts jumper with two minutes left in the quarter.
“We tried to make one adjustment and went out there and didn’t execute it,” Bradbury said. “We were trying to get it fixed and stopped before it started to get out of hand.”
The miscues continued early in the fourth quarter as the 11th of 14 turnovers went with four missed shots, sparking a 12-0 Bulldogs run. The Lobos never recovered.
The lead mushroomed to 26 points. Fresno State’s decisive spurt saw it outscore UNM 22-2 over a six-minute span of the fourth quarter, prompting both coaches to empty their benches.
Shaiquel McGruder and De La Cerda each had 14 points to lead the Lobos (7-2, 4-2). De La Cerda also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, but she struggled from the field and was just 6 for 22.
“Our team has been really good about this, but sometimes you get what coaches will call ‘offensive sensitive,’ ” Bradbury said. “If you’re not any good on offense, you’re not any good on defense — that kind of thing. That could have happened tonight. It’s hard to stay motivated when they’re shooting almost 60 percent and we can’t make any shots to dig in there and continue to get stops.”
Fresno State made 11 3-pointers and the Bulldogs’ bench outscored the Lobos’ subs 38-16. The 91 points UNM gave up is the most by an opponent this season.
The Lobos will play their next two-game series at San Diego State this week and wrap up the season with trips to Colorado State, Wyoming, Air Force and Utah State. They will not have their December series with Boise State made up, and with San Jose State opting out for the rest of the season, New Mexico will have 16 of the 20 conference games they were scheduled to play.
