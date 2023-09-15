ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico sports fans have had a longstanding relationship with taking a wait-and-see approach with its sports teams.
The formula is simple: Build something nice enough and they’ll come. Win and they’ll stay. Make losing your culture and they’ll find plenty of things to do until you prove you’re worth their time and money.
For the University of New Mexico’s football team, it has reached a moment where the wait-and-see ideal is at a turning point. The Lobos (1-1) host New Mexico State (1-2) on Saturday night at University Stadium, giving the program and its fan base a chance to take a step toward generating some honest-to-goodness hype as the 2023 season unfolds.
Crushed in its opener at nationally ranked Texas A&M, UNM picked up the eighth win in head coach Danny Gonzales’ tenure with his alma mater by hammering Tennessee Tech in the home opener last week. Everything went right for the Lobos; the 56 points were more than they scored in the final seven games of last season.
It has stared to make quarterback Dylan Hopkins the biggest name in the program. Same, too, for running back Jacori Croskey-Merritt, a player referred to as “Bill” by his teammates and coaches, one who already has more touchdowns (four) than last season’s team leader (three).
It all leads back to the wait-and-see approach. A win Saturday puts the Lobos on the plus side of .500 going into next week’s road trip to UMass. A win there and (gulp) the Lobos are halfway to the six-win threshold for a bowl bid.
Considering games against Hawaii (homecoming) and Nevada (longest active losing streak in the country) lie ahead, as do home dates with UNLV and Utah State, it’s easy to see a glimmer of hope for the cherry and silver.
Normally a chatty guy who takes a few minutes to answer each question during his weekly media luncheon, Gonzales was particularly short when asked if this was one of those wait-and-see moments.
“Yes,” he said. “Fifty-six to 10 should be, so yes. Great opportunity. There should be 45,000 in there. No wait and see if they saw Saturday, if they saw New Mexico State have success last year, they’ll show up.”
A crowd that big would be the largest to ever attend a sporting event in the state. Anything over 30,000 would send a message the fans are ready to believe again.
They’ve seen NMSU make (and win) two bowl games since the last time the Lobos were in a bowl game. They’ve seen the Aggies survive the FBS land of exile that is independence. They’ve also seen NMSU sign an Albuquerque player who has become its star quarterback after a celebrated junior college run.
That player, Diego Pavia, graduated from Volcano Vista, and Gonzales admits he didn’t see in him the potential he has lived up to.
“I did not offer him a scholarship to the University of New Mexico, I did not recruit him,” Gonzales said. “I thought we were in a different situation. Did I make a mistake? I tell every single New Mexico kid, prove me wrong. He did. He is a big-time player.”
As for the rivalry, Gonzales sees this as the opportunity his team has been looking for. Not since he won the final two games of his first season and first two of his second year as UNM’s head coach has he had a shot at this kind of momentum.
“Both of our fan bases should be expecting to win on Saturday,” Gonzales said. “Both of our fan bases should expect to have good football teams. That’s the expectation you should want, so now show up.”
Look up
Skydivers will deliver the game ball before kickoff.
Before that happens, UNM administrators said, fans should be in the stadium and in their seats. The expected crunch at each entry point will be tested by slowdowns with people needing to pass through metal detectors and have their bags inspected.
UNM is urging fans to enter the stadium early and have their tickets downloaded onto their smartphones.
N.M. Bowl sponsor
The New Mexico Bowl has a new title sponsor: Isleta Pueblo. The game, which will be played for the 18th time this season, will be officially renamed the Isleta New Mexico Bowl.
It will be one of seven bowl games played Dec. 16, the first day of the 2023-24 bowl schedule. It will be the 17th time Albuquerque has hosted the event; the other came during a COVID-19 season when it was moved to Frisco, Texas.
Isleta has long been a corporate partner for the New Mexico Bowl. It has served as the off-site home for several pregame events, namely the teams’ final news conference and its VIP luncheon.
The game is one of 17 owned and operated by ESPN Events.
“We are very excited about expanding our longstanding relationship with Isleta, a world-class destination that makes so many positive contributions to our community,” said Jeff Siembieda, executive director of the bowl game.
Notes
And the band played on: As if this rivalry needed another storyline, earlier this week NMSU’s student-run TV station ran a report that said UNM would not grant complimentary seats for the Aggies’ marching band, and the group would have to purchase tickets at roughly $18 apiece, if it wanted to attend the game.
According to News22 of Las Cruces, more than a dozen alumni and boosters stepped up to pay the $5,000 the 300-member band needed to gain entry to University Stadium.
Old school: The Lobos will wear their standard red-over-red uniform combination. The only tweak is the helmet decal that features the profile of the school’s lobo mascot, the official decal of the team from the late 1970s through the ’90s.
In the fine print: One of the more entertaining aspects of Lobo football is the weekly game notes package produced by UNM sports information director Frank Mercogliano. It is always packed with reams of useful tidbits to help the media spread the word about a given game.
This week he took a deep dive into the history books to illustrate the age of the Lobos-Aggies rivalry. The first meeting was in 1894, 18 years before New Mexico became a state. NMSU was then known as Las Cruces College.
As Mercogliano explained, field goals were worth five points, touchdowns worth four and conversions another four. A safety was one point. The Lobos won that first meeting, 18-6.
Some things that weren’t around at the time of that game included noble gasses (discovered in 1894), radio (invented in 1895), cotton candy (1897), filing cabinets (1898), fly swatters (1900), the assembly line (1901), crayons (1903), incandescent light bulbs (1910) and chocolate chips (1930).