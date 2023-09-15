New Mexico Texas A M Football

UNM quarterback Dylan Hopkins, right, hands off to running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt during a Sept. 5 game against Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.

 Sam Craft/Associated Press file photo

ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico sports fans have had a longstanding relationship with taking a wait-and-see approach with its sports teams.

The formula is simple: Build something nice enough and they’ll come. Win and they’ll stay. Make losing your culture and they’ll find plenty of things to do until you prove you’re worth their time and money.

For the University of New Mexico’s football team, it has reached a moment where the wait-and-see ideal is at a turning point. The Lobos (1-1) host New Mexico State (1-2) on Saturday night at University Stadium, giving the program and its fan base a chance to take a step toward generating some honest-to-goodness hype as the 2023 season unfolds.

