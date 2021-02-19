It would take a deep dive into Thesaurus.com to find the words to describe the roller coaster ride that is the University of New Mexico men’s basketball season.
Well on its way to a historically bad campaign that Lobo fans would love to forget, the team took the weirdness factor to a new place Friday night in Colorado Springs, Colo. Playing the second of two Mountain West games against Wyoming in a neutral-site series hosted by Air Force, UNM spotted the Cowboys a 21-0 lead six minutes in and trailed 30-4 midway through the first half.
It looked like an epic blowout in the making. It seemed the Lobos could have packed their bags and headed home.
With absolutely no reason to bounce back and turn things around, the Lobos did just that. They cut their gargantuan deficit to a single bucket in the waning moments before losing, 79-67, inside empty Clune Arena. It marked Wyoming’s first regular-season sweep of UNM in 18 years and dropped the Lobos to 5-13 overall and 1-13 in the conference.
In some ways, Friday’s rally was one of the more unexpected things this sad sacks, down on its luck team has done all season. The fact that it lost yet again was not.
“There really wasn’t a reason for them to fight back and I think it’s just an amazing group of kids,” UNM coach Paul Weir said. “I’m honored to coach them. I’m honored to be around them every day.”
Makuach Maluach is the team’s lone senior. The final home game is traditionally reserved for Senior Night, and since Friday’s game was, kind of, sort of a home game in name only, it marked the sad end for the native Australian who has played in every Lobos game since he has been at UNM. He went out with a bang, scoring a career-high 30 points.
He and the rest of the starting lineup was sent to the bench after Wyoming rolled to a 12-0 lead in less than three minutes. Weir said the group took it personally, and when Maluach checked back in less than three minutes later, he found the motivation he needed.
“I love the way we fought,” Maluach said. “We could have easily hung our heads and said, ‘Man it’s over.’ ”
The Lobos used a 14-2 run to get within 14 points before halftime, then used their full-court press in the second half to claw within 67-65 in the final four minutes. That press was something the Lobos have rarely shown this season — a product, Weir said, of the team’s never-ending road trip.
He defended the decision not employ the press.
“Probably just where we’re at, living on the road and the wear-down affect,” Weir said. “I think just mentally and physically, I don’t know that it was the right thing for us. I don’t know that it was sustainable from an injury prevention standpoint, from a physical-health stand point.”
The Lobos forced 17 turnovers but had 17 of their own. They also missed 10 of 22 free throws, confirming their status as one of the worst free throw-shooting teams in the country after entering the night 338th out of 340 teams.
With just two games remaining in the regular season, UNM will stay in Colorado Springs for next week’s series against Air Force. After that, it’s anyone’s guess. Neither UNM nor the Mountain West has announced makeup dates from canceled games against San Diego State and Colorado State. Same, too, for confirmation that UNM will even be a part of a MWC Tournament that could be trimmed to eight teams due to coronavirus concerns.
For now, Weir and the Lobos were left to lick the wounds from adding another bad night in a miserable season.
“Obviously the losing is a challenge,” Weir said. “It’s frustrating, it’s demeaning. It’s all kinds of things.”
LOBOS NOTESSeason opener: The UNM baseball team opened its season Friday night in Surprise, Ariz. It went well up until the end when Lobos pitchers coughed up a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning and lost 4-3 to Gonzaga. A pair of relievers walked two batters, hit another and had a defensive error, ending the game on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice to third base to bring home the winning run.
For good measure, Lobos coach Ray Birmingham was ejected in the frame for arguing balls and strikes.
UNM resumes play in the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic against Oregon State on Saturday.
On the move: The state’s health policy regarding the coronavirus has forced the Lobo baseball team to shifted its home series against Air Force to Amarillo. UNM announced its three-game Mountain West-opening slate, scheduled for Feb. 27-28, will be played in the Double-A stadium of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, an affiliate in the San Diego Padres’ farm system.
After the Air Force series, UNM will play its next 10 games on the road and isn’t scheduled to play in Albuquerque at Santa Ana Star Field until March 27 against Nevada.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.