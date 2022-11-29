Entering play Tuesday night, fewer than two dozen teams carried undefeated records in men’s college basketball. Three of them were in the Mountain West Conference and one was none other than the University of New Mexico.
The Lobos (6-0) will put their perfect start to a serious test Wednesday night when they venture to the West Coast to play perennial power St. Mary’s. The game tips off at 8 p.m. in Moraga, Calif.
It’s UNM’s second road trip of the season and was supposed to be the start of a challenging 1-2 punch on the road this week. The Lobos were slated to visit New Mexico State on Saturday, but that game has been canceled.
UNM is coming off a three-game sweep at the Lobo Classic, getting a tournament-MVP performance from senior power forward Morris Udeze. The 6-foot-8 transfer from Wichita State posted a career night in a win over Northern Colorado, scoring 33 points with 14 rebounds.
“I think we’re really good offensively, so I think there is a fear of how are they going to guard us,” Lobos coach Richard Pitino said, adding St. Mary’s brings a very specific style UNM hasn’t yet seen this season.
“I know traditionally they’re a very big team,” he said.
The Lobos are able to counter with Udeze and fellow 6-8, 240-pound veteran Josiah Allick. The pair is combining for 30 points and more than 14 rebounds a game to this point. Udeze was named the MWC player of the week. Allick is one of the top rebounders in the conference.
UNM’s lone road game thus far was a 21-point rout of SMU in Dallas. Pitino said he’s interested in seeing how his players respond when they’re in an unfamiliar and hostile environment. He has said repeatedly that learning to play with poise when put in uncomfortable situations is something his program has lacked for a while.
No one on the team plays with quite the poise that guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. does. Averaging 17 points and four rebounds a game, Mashburn is the steady hand in a locker room that is starting to follow his lead.
“You get the same Mash every day,” Pitino said. “You’re getting the same Mash in practice, you’re getting the same Mash in study hall; he’s the most detail-oriented, routine-oriented guy and that’s why there’s not a lot of highs and lows with him. He just stays the course and he trusts his work and that builds confidence for him.”
St. Mary’s (6-1) opened its season with five straight wins at home but is in the midst of a challenging stretch of nonconference games. The Gaels beat Vanderbilt and lost to Washington in overtime at the recent Wooden Legacy in Anaheim, Calif., then are home against the Lobos and in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday to face No. 1 Houston.
They have upcoming games against the MWC’s San Diego State and Wyoming, plus a home game Dec. 14 against New Mexico State.