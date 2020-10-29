It has been seven months since the coronavirus lapped upon New Mexico’s doorstep, forcing emergency shutdowns and state Health Department interventions.
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s to write plans in pencil, not permanent ink. That’s particularly true of sports, and Thursday, it offered two more examples of an uncertain future — from the one right in front of us to one that’s months down the road.
A spokesman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office confirmed Thursday that the University of New Mexico’s football team will be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine following its return from this weekend’s season opener in California.
The Lobos are scheduled to play Saturday night at San Jose State, the first of seven games in what amounts to a weird season that originally had a 13-game schedule, was postponed in July, resurrected in September and then delayed another week when the Lobos’ opener at Colorado State was canceled due to spiking COVID-19 cases in Bernalillo County.
Governor’s spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said the numbers dictate what will happen next to UNM’s football team.
“California is a high risk state right now per our travel [executive order],” he wrote in a text. The Lobos “have to quarantine for 14 days or the duration of their stay in [New Mexico] like anybody else.”
The Mountain West Conference cleared the path for return to play when it announced an abbreviated eight-game football schedule for most of its teams, but league Commissioner Craig Thompson has long emphasized that each team is at the mercy of its local and state health guidelines. When talking about the return of football last month, he said he anticipated cancellations and unforeseen hurdles from a number of member colleges.
San Jose State was one of the last universities in the conference to get cleared for its return, and coronavirus infection numbers in Santa Clara County have been so good lately that the county approved a measure that allowed parks, pools and movie theaters to open on a controlled basis despite a 12 percent rise in cases the last two weeks.
New Mexico’s travel restrictions do not consider individual cities or counties, instead measuring the data produced by the state. With California’s cases up, in general, the last two weeks, it has been added to New Mexico’s list of high-risk areas, and anyone traveling from those states to quarantine for two weeks.
The Lobos have another game Nov. 7 at Hawaii and are scheduled to have a home game against Nevada on Nov. 14.
UNM is scheduled to fly out of Albuquerque on Friday afternoon, returning home immediately after Saturday’s game.
Head coach Danny Gonzales said Santa Clara’s health orders would allow the Lobos to conduct full-team workouts as long as they’re in the city.
While it would allow the team to have 11-on-11 drills for the first time in nearly two weeks — UNM has been limited to groups of five people in practice since early last week — Gonzales wasn’t sure it would do the Lobos any good.
“On Friday, you can really screw ’em up. You’re not going to make them much better as far as if you try to add anything new or you try coaching too much,” he said. “They’re going to be thinking so much that it’s done.”
Baseball, volleyball, women’s soccer
The Mountain West, meanwhile, moved forward with plans to alter schedules for baseball, women’s soccer and volleyball. The conference suspended the seasons for volleyball and soccer in July, pushing each back to the spring semester.
The conference approved a plan Oct. 13 for baseball, formally announcing it Thursday. Teams will be permitted a 36-game conference schedule with a maximum of 11 games outside the league.
Teams will play a three-game home-and-away series against every team in the league starting Feb. 27, ending the regular season the final weekend in May. There will be no conference tournament with the outright champion earning the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament’s subregionals.
Volleyball will have a 16-game conference-only season from Feb. 5 to April 3 with each team playing six opponents twice on the same weekend at the same site. The remaining four Mountain West opponents will be faced just once.
The regular-season champion will earn Mountain West’s NCAA Tournament automatic qualifying bid.
Women’s soccer will play a 10-match conference schedule from March 5 to April 11 with the league split into two divisions. All matches will be limited to Friday and Saturday and the league’s automatic NCAA bid will be determined April 17 in a one-game playoff between the top teams from each division.
This is, as Thompson and the Mountain West dutifully pointed out several times, subject to the approval of all local, state and federal health guidelines.
So long as the pandemic continues to spiral in the wrong direction — Thursday saw the state’s highest single-day case count yet — the chances of getting UNM’s football team a home game are becoming less and less likely.
