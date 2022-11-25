The University of New Mexico football team wrapped up another frustrating season with a 17-0 loss to Colorado State on Friday afternoon in Fort Collins, Colo.

The Lobos finished 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the Mountain West Conference, extending the program’s November losing streak to 24 straight and giving UNM its sixth straight season of three or fewer wins.

“I know people are frustrated. I promise you, I’m more frustrated than anybody out there,” said Lobos coach Danny Gonzales. “But I appreciate the frustration because it means you care, even the people that are calling for me not to be the head football coach anymore. It means they care and that means more to me than anything in the world.”

