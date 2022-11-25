The University of New Mexico football team wrapped up another frustrating season with a 17-0 loss to Colorado State on Friday afternoon in Fort Collins, Colo.
The Lobos finished 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the Mountain West Conference, extending the program’s November losing streak to 24 straight and giving UNM its sixth straight season of three or fewer wins.
“I know people are frustrated. I promise you, I’m more frustrated than anybody out there,” said Lobos coach Danny Gonzales. “But I appreciate the frustration because it means you care, even the people that are calling for me not to be the head football coach anymore. It means they care and that means more to me than anything in the world.”
UNM entered Friday’s game with the worst offense in the country, ranking dead last of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in total yardage. The team’s 236.7-yard average was far more than what they managed against the Rams (3-9, 3-5).
The Lobos had just 133 total yards, with 39 in the second half. They had as many punts (nine) as they did first downs, and quarterback C.J. Montes threw 15 incomplete passes while averaging just 5.2 yards on the dozen throws he did complete.
“I feel like we got enough players to make plays and win games here, I just feel like we’re not all together,” said UNM offensive lineman J.C. Davis. “I feel like we should do more team stuff, like, get everybody on the same page instead of everybody just being individuals and stuff.”
The Lobos ended the season with eight straight losses. In the last six, they were held to 10 or fewer points. Gonzales fired his offensive coordinator midway through the season and said Friday he is prepared to hire a permanent replacement within a matter of weeks.
He said he has received interest from a number of candidates with head coaching experience, but said the minimum requirement is someone who has called plays before and can take charge of building the personnel to fit his system.
“We’re a joke offensively when you have 130 yards and zero points,” Gonzales said. “You’re not going to have a chance to win any games.”
Montes passed for 62 yards but was constantly harassed with multiple CSU blitzes. The Rams recorded five sacks and dropped Montes for
44 yards in losses.
Freshman running back Christian Washington was UNM’s lone bright spot on offense, rushing for 88 yards.
The Lobos have now dropped
12 straight games to Colorado State and are just 5-42 in Mountain West games since the start of the 2017 season.