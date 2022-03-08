A brutal shooting night from 3-point territory doomed the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team in an 11-point loss to Colorado State in Tuesday night’s Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinals.
The Rams (21-10) move into Wednesday’s championship game against UNLV in the Thomas & Mack Center with the 82-71 victory. It’s just the second time in UNLV’s history that it will play in the conference finals on its home floor.
The winner of Wednesday’s game lands what should be the MWC’s lone bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Lobos (24-9) must wait until Sunday night to see if they’ll land an at-large bid to the WNIT.
Colorado State never trailed in Tuesday’s game, opening a 10-point lead at the end of the third quarter and holding a double-digit margin for most of the final period.
CSU held the Lobos to 34 percent shooting and forced them into 27 missed 3-point tries. UNM did make six shots from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter to finish 12-for-39, but it was the flurry of misses that proved to be its downfall.
Each time the Lobos made a little bit of a run, the Rams would answer with a devastating bucket of their own to keep them comfortably in front. Four CSU players finished in double figures, led by Upe Atosu’s 23 points. Rams center Karly Murphy had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
UNM’s all-senior starting lineup did most of the damage, combining for 57 points. Notably absent from that contributors’ list was Antonia Anderson, who did not score on just three shot attempts in 24 minutes of playing time. LaTora Duff had a team-high 22.
As has been the case with UNM most of the season, its lack of rebounding and solid low-post play was its undoing. The Lobos were outrebounded by a dozen and were outscored 40-18 in the paint.
LOBOS MEN
New Mexico launches its longshot bid for the Mountain West title with an opening round game against Nevada on Wednesday in the Thomas & Mack Center. The Lobos are the tournament’s No. 9 seed, having lost the only regular season meeting with No. 8 Nevada in January in Reno, Nev.
It’s the sixth meeting between UNM (13-18) and Nevada (12-17) since former Lobos coaches Steve Alford and Craig Neal took over the Wolf Pack program three years ago. The winner will face No. 1 Boise State on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Wednesday’s game is not broadcast on TV but will be streamed for free on the MWC’s website, themw.com.
Honors: Lobos guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House were named to the All-MWC third team Tuesday. They were the only UNM players recognized for postseason honors.
Colorado State’s David Roddy was named the player of the year while Boise State’s Leon Rice was voted coach of the year.
The MWC’s first-team selections were Roddy, Orlando Robinson (Fresno State), Matt Bradley (San Diego State), Bryce Hamilton (UNLV) and Hunter Maldonado (Wyoming). Regular season champion Boise State had Abu Kigab and Marcus Shaver voted onto the second team while Tyson Degenhart was voted the league’s freshman of the year.
