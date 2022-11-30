For a program that has spent the past eight years wandering in the land of forgettable college basketball teams, the University of New Mexico’s long-overdue reclamation project may have finally secured a little validation.
Overcoming a horrendous start in Wednesday night’s road trip to Saint Mary’s, the Lobos snapped the Gaels’ 23-game home court winning streak with an impressive 69-65 victory at the UCU Pavilion in Moraga, Calif.
UNM remained unbeaten with the win, pushing its record to 7-0 — its best start in a decade.
“I told our guys, ‘I’m so proud of how far we’ve come in such a short amount of time,’ ” said Lobos coach Richard Pitino. “It’s a lot of hard work. We have not arrived by any means, but to be able to get two true road wins already — this is a team that doesn’t [lose] a lot of games at home.”
The Lobos couldn’t have started the game much worse than they did. They missed 10 of their first 11 shots and turned it over five times in the first eight minutes. Saint Mary’s (6-2) led 13-2 and was threatening to blow the game wide open, especially when UNM forward Morris Udeze picked up his second foul after just six minutes on the floor.
The reigning Mountain West player of the week had to sit and watch as fellow low-post threat Josiah Allick did much of the work down low by himself. He did just that, battling his way to 10 points and seven rebounds against a Gaels lineup that featured plenty of size.
“Josiah really held it down,” Pitino said. “I mean, he was terrific. He’s such a warrior, battles his butt off.”
Things dramatically turned around when Morris took a seat. The Lobos used a 25-10 run to close the first half, rallying to tie the game at 22 on a three-point play by Jamal Mashburn Jr. with 11/2 minutes remaining, then taking the lead moments later on a Jaelen House 3-point shot.
It was 27-23 at the break and the margin grew to half a dozen early in the second half. The Lobos pushed the margin to 52-43 before Saint Mary’s used a 7-0 run to set up a back-and-forth sprint to the finish.
UNM looked like it finally seized control at the 1:14 mark when Udeze threw down a two-handed dunk while getting fouled to open a 65-59 lead, but he was called for a technical foul while hanging on the rim and jawing at Saint Mary’s post Kyle Bowen.
The Gaels hit both free throws and drew within one possession twice in the final minute. The Lobos iced the game away at the free throw line, converting 14 of 16 tries. They also forced 15 turnovers and held their own on the glass against a taller, deeper club.
Five Lobos finished in double figures, led by House’s 17 points. He hit three 3-pointers, but his biggest contribution came on defense with six steals.
Freshman Donovan Dent continued to impress. He finished with 13 points and six rebounds.
“He’s a gamer,” Pitino said. “He’s pretty good at some of the things that Mash and House aren’t. He’s great at ball screens.”
Udeze managed to score 13 points and grab five rebounds in just 23 minutes while Mashburn shook off a quiet first half by scoring 12 points, including a critical 3-pointer late in the game.
“I told [Mashburn] before the game, we’re just sitting there in the locker room and I said I’m so proud of the way your game is evolving, you’re just becoming so mature right in front of our eyes,” Pitino said.
NOTES
Front-runners: The Lobos never trailed in the second half. In fact, the House 3-ball that put UNM in front for the first time late in the first half proved to be the shot that kept the Lobos in the lead the rest of the way.
Shrinking list: There are just 16 undefeated teams left in men’s college hoops. Nine of them are ranked in the Top 25. Three that aren’t hail from the Mountain West (UNLV, 7-0, and Utah State, 5-0).
Up next: The Lobos were scheduled to play at New Mexico State on Saturday, but that game has been canceled. It means the team is off until Tuesday when it hosts Western New Mexico in The Pit. It’s the first of five straight home games in December, including the much-anticipated visit from Iona (coached by Rick Pitino) and the Dec. 28 MWC opener against Colorado State.
New landing spot? Former Lobo Jay Allen-Tovar broke his silence (sort of) Wednesday evening by posting on Instagram he is considering five schools after entering the NCAA transfer portal two weeks ago.
The 6-foot-9 forward published a photo of himself in a Lobos practice jersey with the logos of New Mexico State, Coastal Carolina, Southern Utah, Texas Southern and Sacramento State.
Moving on: In football news, UNM safety Jerrick Reed II announced Wednesday that he has declared for the NFL Draft. A redshirt senior who was named a preseason all-Mountain West player, he finished second on the team with 94 tackles — plus a team-high 50 unassisted stops — with one interception and 11 pass breakups.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound product of Olive Branch, Miss., was with the Lobos for the last three seasons after starting off at Northwest Mississippi Community College.