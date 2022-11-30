IMGL4064.jpg

Lobos guard Jaelen House drives for a shot during the first half of Wednesday’s game at Saint Mary’s. House finished with a team-high 17 points, leading UNM to a 69-65 victory.

 Courtesy Tod Fierner/Saint Mary’s College Athletics

For a program that has spent the past eight years wandering in the land of forgettable college basketball teams, the University of New Mexico’s long-overdue reclamation project may have finally secured a little validation.

Overcoming a horrendous start in Wednesday night’s road trip to Saint Mary’s, the Lobos snapped the Gaels’ 23-game home court winning streak with an impressive 69-65 victory at the UCU Pavilion in Moraga, Calif.

UNM remained unbeaten with the win, pushing its record to 7-0 — its best start in a decade.

Popular in the Community