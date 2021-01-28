Statistically speaking, Thursday night’s after-bedtime matchup of Fresno State and New Mexico was a battle between two of the worst-shooting teams in the Mountain West Conference.
Neither team did much to change their shooting woes, although Fresno State did just enough. The Bulldogs hit 10 3-pointers en route to a 64-62 overtime win in a game that featured 16 lead changes and 11 ties.
The game-winner came on a steal and fastbreak dunk by Fresno State's Deon Stroud with 31 seconds left in OT, a bucket that was part of a 6-0 run to end the game after the Lobos opened their biggest lead of the night at 62-58.
Makuach Maluach had a buzzer-beating 3-point try that was off the mark, dropping the Lobos into sole possession of the MWC cellar. With San Jose State's win over Air Force on Thursday, the Lobos (5-10, 1-10) are looking up at everyone else.
It ended a game that started poorly for both teams.
Fresno State shot 18.5 percent in the first half with all five of their made buckets coming from 3-point territory. The Bulldogs missed all 12 of their shots from 2-point territory in the first half and were 0-for-15 in that area until finally ending their drought 3 1/2 minutes into the second half when forward Braxton Meah converted on a hoop-and-harm.
Fresno State’s frustration was played out in the stat line of its best player, NBA draft prospect Orlando Robinson. The 7-foot sophomore finished with just four points but had a team-high 16 rebounds.
As bad as it was for the home team, it wasn’t much better for the Lobos. They missed 12 of their first 13 shots and fell behind 12-2 less than nine minutes into the game. They battled back to take a lead in the waning minutes of the first half before settling for a 19-all tie at the break.
It remained close the rest of the way as both teams’ shooting percentages slowly climbed. They essentially doubled their point totals in the first 10 minutes of the second half. One of UNM’s buckets near the mid-point was a 3-pointer from Jeremiah Francis, the team’s backup point guard who has seen his minutes decline sharply the last two weeks.
He got extra time in this one due to the absence of Isaiah Marin. The true freshman didn’t play, leaving the vast majority of playing time to Saquan Singleton.
Singleton finished with 14 points with Makuach Maluach adding a team-high 24. Singleton’s stat line was the busiest of anyone on the floor. He was UNM’s top rebounder with 10, but he also turned it over nine times and played the final five minutes of regulation and all of OT with four fouls.
NOTES
UNM women: Shaiquel McGruder finished with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting, converting a layup with 2.4 seconds remaining to lift New Mexico to an 82-80 win over Fresno State on Thursday night at the First United Bank Center in Canyon, Texas.
After Fresno State used its last time out to advance the ball, UNM’s Ahlise Hurst closed any opportunity for the Bulldogs to tie the game with a deflection and a steal, her only of the game, as the time expired.
UNM moves to 7-1 overall, 4-1 in the Mountain West while Fresno State’s four-game win streak came to an end to fall to 8-6, 6-3 in conference play.
