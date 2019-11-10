ALBUQUERQUE — The recent death of a teammate has cast an even larger, darker cloud than normal over the University of New Mexico football team.
By rallying together, said Lobos head coach Bob Davie, perhaps the team can find a way out of it and somehow return a sense of normalcy to the program.
Davie and select members of the team met with the media following Sunday night’s practice at the UNM facility, the first time they’ve opened the doors to outsiders since news broke of Nahje Flowers’s death Nov. 5.
The team held a private memorial service for Flowers on Friday and its game against Air Force, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed until Nov. 23. The Lobos return to action this weekend at nationally ranked Boise State, then close out what has been a third straight disappointing season with consecutive home games against Air Force and Utah State.
No details about what happened to Flowers have been made public and no cause of death has been announced. The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator is not expected to release its report until next week at the earliest.
Various social media posts about Flowers hint toward suicide. Davie declined to discuss the specifics, saying he learned of Flowers’s death when he arrived at his office early on Nov. 5. He then met with the team before sunrise and told them about what had happened.
In May, UNM baseball player Jackson Weller was shot to death near the main campus. Just months earlier, another baseball player was robbed but uninjured outside an Albuquerque grocery store.
On the surface they appear to be random acts of violence and human tragedy. Not quite, said Lobos football player Aaron Blackwell.
“It almost doesn’t seem random anymore, know what I mean?” he said. “At first it was like, some things happen around this area and you’re, like, it doesn’t make sense. But now it’s almost like the status quo around here is for bad stuff to happen. You know, it starts to wear you out. It’s almost like the atmosphere in this town — I don’t know what it is, but I hope to god it starts to change.”
Flowers’s teammates remembered him as a playful, outgoing person who came across as a bit unorthodox. His Instagram account showed photos of him with dyed hair and a large snake wrapped around his shoulders and neck.
Lobos linebacker Alex Hart said summarizing Flowers in a few sentences is impossible.
“I’ve never met anyone like Nahje,” he said. “You can’t really describe his personality but he was a really smart kid who lived life on the edge. That’s what I saw.”
“He was insane,” Blackwell said, smiling ever so slightly as the memories of his fallen teammate came to mind. “I was telling everybody, he’s the guy you took out that you kind of had to watch. He would offend people accidentally. He was just so different than other people, you almost had to, like introduce him almost. But he made friends with every person he met because he was such a character. He wasn’t shy of anything. That was the biggest thing; he wasn’t scared to do anything with his life.”
Davie said he has been taken aback at the way the team has pulled together. In a way, he said, it demonstrates the unshakable team bond that represents a family, a brotherhood to the players.
“I’m so proud of these guys, just how they’ve handled it,” Davie said.
How the Lobos have handled it, he added, is closing the doors and keeping the team together in private for the previous five days. UNM made therapists and counselors available to the players and staff, but the greatest coping mechanism has been the reliance on one another.
“This is all we know,” Blackwell said. “If you want to send guys to class or put them in front of a counselor — we’re football players, like we don’t talk to counselors, you know what I mean? They tried bringing them in early on and it was just almost, like, a negative.”
Davie declined to discuss the nature of Flowers’s death and refused to comment when asked specifically about the mental health support UNM provides for its students and staff.
“People react differently to things like this and for me, personally, being here and being around the guys is what helps the most,” Hart said.
As time goes on, Davie said the healing process gets a bit easier. One practice leads to another and another. Those lead to games, which then lead to further team activities. Taken together, he said, they add up to a form of therapy that is invaluable.
Still, there’s the inescapable sense that there’s a general feeling of dread that follows the Lobos around.
“My dad used to tell me he thought they built the stadium on an Indian burial ground,” Blackwell said. “It’s just, like, you never know. What the hell, just pray on it. That’s all we can do.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.