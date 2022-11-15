The first week of the men’s college basketball season treated Lobos fans to a taste of what their team can look like if its low-post players avoid foul trouble and stay involved at both ends.
On Tuesday night in Dallas, the Lobos got a four-course meal on what the team can look like if the defense comes around.
Playing one of its best all-around games in the brief Richard Pitino era at the University of New Mexico, the Lobos (3-0) went on the road and hammered Southern Methodist, 84-63. The Mustangs (1-2) were held to
36 percent shooting and managed just five second-chance points as UNM used a 10-0 run in the first half to seize control.
The Lobos led by 13 at halftime and as many as 25 in the second half, getting double-digit scoring from four players and big contributions off the bench from a number of reserves.
“I thought that was one of our best defensive games since I’ve been here,” Pitino said. “We were just rock solid, we were aggressive and disruptive on the ball, we were good in transition because they really play fast.”
Josiah Allick and Jaelen House each had 18 points for UNM. Allick’s nine rebounds and two blocks were a big part of the team’s play on defense. The Lobos scored nearly half their points in the low post against an SMU lineup that featured plenty of size.
“I think we did a really, really good job of defending, setting the tone, being a little bit more aggressive,” Pitino said. “We were trying to keep them out of the paint. We were giving up size, so we were over-helping a little bit more than we did last game.”
Pitino lauded UNM assistant Isaac Chew for that coaching adjustment. The assertive style took pressure off Allick and fellow low-post starter Morris Udeze.
The attacking, helping defense took pressure off the bigs from defending the paint by themselves. It also caused turnovers and bad shots, leading to prolonged stretches where SMU struggled to score.
The Lobos trailed 13-11 less than eight minutes into the game. A Jamal Mashburn Jr. layup was the start of 10 unanswered points in just over two-and-a-half minutes. The Mustangs never got closer than four points the rest of the way.
The only moment of concern was when House picked up his third foul less than three minutes into the second half. He exited with the Lobos leading by 16, sitting on the bench for nearly seven minutes. When he returned, the margin was 17, which quickly expanded when House hit a pair of free throws, then drew a foul by hitting the deck while going for a steal.
Freshman guard Donovan Dent was the main beneficiary of House’s time on the bench, getting 20 minutes of playing time and dishing out a game-high seven assists to go with a pair of steals and two blocks.
“We stayed the course,” Pitino said. “We’ve shown really good maturity over the last two games. I keep trying to tell them, ‘Don’t get too high, don’t get too low.’ We were a little emotional last year. Just execute and move on, execute and move and. And we did that.”
Mashburn added 16 points while Udeze had 15 points and eight rebounds.
The 3-0 start is UNM’s best since the 2019-20 team won its first four games, and it’s the first time the Lobos have started 3-0 against Division I opponents in six years. UNM returns home for its next four games, starting with Saturday’s visit from New Mexico State. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. in The Pit. The Lobos haven’t beaten the Aggies in The Pit since 2019.
LOBOS NOTES
No. 17 San Diego State also won on the road Tuesday night. The Aztecs traveled to Maples Pavilion and beat Stanford, 74-62. UNM and SDSU are the only teams from the Mountain West Conference with road wins. ... The Lobos will play back-to-back road games Nov. 30 (at St. Mary’s) and Dec. 3 (New Mexico State). ... The Lobos are already halfway to last year’s win total on the road, and Tuesday’s trip into the Lone Star state was their first in Texas since the pandemic season of 2020-21. ... Mashburn has scored double figures in 24 straight games, the longest active streak of any MWC player.