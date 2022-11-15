New Mexico Lobos logo

The first week of the men’s college basketball season treated Lobos fans to a taste of what their team can look like if its low-post players avoid foul trouble and stay involved at both ends.

On Tuesday night in Dallas, the Lobos got a four-course meal on what the team can look like if the defense comes around.

Playing one of its best all-around games in the brief Richard Pitino era at the University of New Mexico, the Lobos (3-0) went on the road and hammered Southern Methodist, 84-63. The Mustangs (1-2) were held to

