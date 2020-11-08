Jerrick Reed made his family a promise. As the first one of them to step foot on Hawaiian soil, he swore he’d do something special during his brief time at the island paradise.
The Olive Branch, Miss., native headed back to the mainland early Sunday morning with a pair of interceptions and made a quick 10-minute trip to the beach.
He also headed back knowing he’s part of an 0-2 football team whose most glaring weakness thus far is the defensive secondary he’s a part of. The University of New Mexico’s 39-33 loss to Hawaii on Saturday kept the Lobos winless heading into next weekend’s “home” game against unbeaten Nevada.
The Lobo defense has given up 1,082 yards, 77 points and a whole bunch of explosive plays in the passing game. The Warriors (2-1) had seven plays of at least 30 yards, all of them passes by quarterback Chevan Cordiero. Cordiero’s 410 yards through the air have given the first two UNM opponents 891 yards and two touchdowns.
Still, Reed wasn’t convinced.
“They [weren’t] the better team,” he said afterward. “If you watched the game you saw that. We’ll come back next week stronger.”
Reed did pick Cordiero off twice in the first half, lineman Ian Shewell recovered a fumble and the Lobos scored 10 of their points off those turnovers.
Those, said head coach Danny Gonzales, are moral victories. He hates moral victories.
Asked if there was anything positive to take away from the first two games, each of which where the Lobos were either tied or had the lead in the third quarter only to fade late, he didn’t hold back.
“Positives? We tried hard,” he said. “If you’re happy with ‘try hard,’ that’s a loser’s mentality,” he said.”If you want to convince yourself that moral victory’s OK then you don’t belong in our program and shame on you.
“We got a lot of text messages — I got a lot of text messages last week, about coach, ‘Coach we’re so proud of you, they played harder, they tried, I can see a difference.’ Don’t feel sorry for me. That bugs me.”
The Lobos wasted no time leaving Honolulu. The team was at the airport within an hour after the game and touched down in Las Vegas, Nev., in time for a round of COVID-19 tests Sunday morning at 7 at UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium, the site of the next game against Nevada.
The flight back gave the players a chance to rest, gave the coaches a chance to assess the next move and left the graduate assistants in back of the plane breaking down game tape for a Sunday afternoon study session with the players.
“No defense is going to go from bad to great in two games,” Reed said. “I feel like it’s going to take a little while longer than two games, but as you see there is improvement from last year to this year. We are making a giant leap right here to where we want to be. Just give us some time.”
Of course, the looming question of quarterback Tevaka Tuioti’s health hangs over the team. The junior suffered an apparent concussion when Hawaii defensive back Cameron Lockridge was ejected for targeting with a helmet-to-helmet hit as Tuioti dove to the turf trying to extend a run near midfield with 4:30 left in the game.
Gonzales already ruled Tuioti out for Nevada, handing the reins of the offense to backup Trae Hall. The starter coming into preseason camp, Hall lost the top spot to Tuioti just before the opener.
After entering the game Saturday, Hall was off the mark on his first pass, had his second attempt intercepted and was sacked on UNM’s next possession when he stood in the pocket too long looking for a deep ball. He drove the Lobos to a field goal in the final 90 second. But Hawaii was able to run the clock out to extend UNM’s losing streak to 11.
“I think they need to compete better,” Gonzales said, rattling off a list of missed plays and scoring opportunities that will jump out in film study.
“Losing ain’t OK,” he said. “My message to them in the locker room was, if you lose a game that you should win and, in my opinion, we probably should have won then it should hurt in your gut because it ain’t OK. It ain’t OK to be bad, ain’t OK to lose, it ain’t OK to get beat for four touchdown passes. It ain’t OK and if they think it’s OK or that they think somebody’s going to pat them on the back because they tried harder then we’re going to be a terrible football team for a long, long time. I won’t sugarcoat anything with them and if they don’t like being told the truth then they can quit.”
LOBOS NOTESFormer Los Alamos player George Steinkamp may have gotten himself another week as the team’s starting kicker. He hit four of five field goal attempts against Hawaii and is 4-for-6 on the season and is perfect on six point-after attempts. His only misses are both from 46 yards, one from each of the first two games. ... The Lobos will be in Las Vegas, Nev., for at least the rest of this week after Saturday’s game against Nevada was moved from Albuquerque to Sam Boyd Stadium due to New Mexico’s public health guidelines that prohibit gatherings of more than five people. The next home game scheduled for University Stadium isn’t until Dec. 5 against Wyoming. ... UNM has had at least 433 yards offense in the first two games and has 932 for the season. It’s the first time since 2013 they’ve surpassed 400 yards in consecutive road games. Current offensive coordinator Derek Warehime was the team’s tight ends coach back then.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.