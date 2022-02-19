ALBUQUERQUE — If this was the final appearance in The Pit this season for the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team, the send-off was an impressive one.
The Lobos forced 25 turnovers and got double-digit scoring from four players in an 89-62 rout of visiting Boise State on Saturday afternoon.
It was anticlimactic from the opening tip. UNM never trailed, getting nine points from senior Jaedyn De La Cerda in the first quarter.
Defense set the tone early on as the Lobos forced nine Broncos miscues in the first quarter. It equated to 21 points in the first half off Boise State turnovers. By the break, UNM had a commanding 42-26 lead that mushroomed to 33 in the fourth quarter.
De La Cerda finished with 20 points and a team-high seven assists. The fifth-year senior from Roswell is just 12 points shy of 1,300 for her college career.
La Tora Duff and Paula Reus both scored 17 points while Shaiquel McGruder had 12 points and six rebounds.
Now 22-7 overall and 13-3 in the Mountain West Conference, UNM won 15 of its 16 home games in the regular season and finds itself in a virtual lock for the No. 2 seed at the upcoming MWC Tournament in Las Vegas, Nev.
UNLV is expected to clinch the No. 1 overall seed next week. The Rebels (22-4, 14-1) have won 12 straight and are in control of the MWC race.
The Lobos have road games against Fresno State and San Jose State next week, then head to the conference championships the following week.
NOTES
Men's hoops: The Lobos (11-15, 3-9) head out on the road for three of their next four games, starting with Sunday’s game at MWC cellar-dweller San Jose State. The Spartans (7-19, 0-14) are the only team without a win in league games.
A win Sunday would double last season’s win totals for UNM in both overall record and conference play.
The Lobos will play at Utah State on Tuesday night before returning to The Pit for the home finale against Air Force next weekend.
