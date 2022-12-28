ALBUQUERQUE — Life as a nationally ranked team suits the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team just fine.
Taking the court as a member of the Top 25 for the first time in eight years, the Lobos (13-0) also had the backing of their biggest crowd in quite a while as they cruised past visiting Colorado State 88-69 on Wednesday night in The Pit in a game that never seemed all that close.
The Mountain West Conference opener for both teams, the nationally televised game drew 15,215 fans — the most to see a Lobos home game since Dec. 15, 2016, and the most for a conference game since the final game of the 2014-15 season.
“Obviously I get going off of energy, but it’s just cool to have that,” said UNM guard Jaelen House, a player who has been anxiously waiting to see the type of crowds he heard about during his recruiting process. “We didn’t have that last year. We weren’t good. Having this many fans every time now, I feel like that’s going to make us even better now.”
There was no question The Pit felt like The Pit again as fans went old-school, breaking out the wave during a timeout in the second half and using the time-honored taunts of “air ball” for a pair of CSU players who dared take shots that failed to draw iron. By game’s end, the building was still buzzing as fans stuck around to see UNM, ranked No. 22 in this week’s Associated Press poll, put the finishing touches on its latest win.
It’s now the second-best start in school history, second only to the 1967-68 team that won its first 17 games and climbed as high as No. 4. It’s the fifth time any Lobos team has opened with 12 straight wins; the previous four all made the NCAA Tournament and were nationally ranked.
“To get 15,000 during the holidays on a weeknight, just amazing,” said New Mexico coach Richard Pitino. “We’ve got one of the best fan bases in all of college basketball, 100 percent. I’m not just saying that, it’s not just coach-speak, it’s not me appealing to the fans. Amazing.”
The Lobos remained one of the country’s three remaining undefeated teams by virtue of a stunning display of 3-point shooting in the first half and some old-fashioned grit in the second. With House and guard K.J. Jenkins firing away from distance, UNM made 11 of its first 14 3-point tries and easily surpassed the season’s previous game-high of 8 treys by halftime.
The Lobos spotted CSU (8-6, 0-1) an early 5-0 lead, then rattled off 17 straight points to raise the decibel level to places rarely experienced over much of the last decade.
It continued well into the second half as everyone got into the act. When UNM’s quartet of guards that included Jamal Mashburn Jr. weren’t bombing away from the outside, power forward Morris Udeze was putting up another double-double with 13 rebounds and 10 points.
House came back from Christmas break apparently ready to test the basketball gods with a haircut that looked, as his father told him, a little less like a caveman.
“I’m superstitious, but I’m not that superstitious,” House said.
He finished with a game-high 26 points to go along with five assists and three steals as UNM led by as many as 26.
By time Pitino emptied his bench in the final two minutes, all five starters combined for 67 points, 11 3-pointers and 21 rebounds.
House and Mashburn said they took Tuesday’s game personally after so much hype was thrown at Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens. An all-conference pick, Stevens even garnered quite a bit of praise from Pitino in the days leading into this one.
He was held to 10 points and turned it over five times. He was one of the Rams heckled with the “air ball” chant every time he touched it.
“It’s revenge season from last year,” House said. “We had a bad year and now we’re trying to turn this thing around.”
NOTES
Late addition: The holes in the schedule left by the cancellation of the Rio Grande Rivalry have been filled. Just hours before Wednesday’s game, UNM announced it had added Oral Roberts to the schedule to give the Lobos 31 regular season games. UNM and the Golden Eagles (10-3 overall, 1-0 Summit League) will meet Jan. 9 in The Pit, two days after the Lobos host UNLV and five days before they head to San Diego State.
Both of this season’s games against New Mexico State were canceled following a deadly shooting on the UNM campus in November. The Lobos made up one of those games with a win over San Francisco on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas, Nev.
ORU’s losses are to Houston, Saint Mary’s and Utah State, each of them coming on the road.
T-break: The Lobos opened the second half by shooting two untimed technical free throws. They were the result of a T issued to the Colorado State bench as time expired at the end of the first half. By time things were sorted out, each team was already headed up the ramp to their locker rooms.
Mashburn hit one of two shots, opening a 50-24 lead.
Up next: The Lobos head to Wyoming on Saturday, the first of two straight MWC road games (Fresno State on Jan. 3). Wyoming was picked to finish second in the preseason MWC poll but has fallen on hard times without the conference’s top player, Graham Ike. The power forward has a lower leg injury and hasn’t played all season.