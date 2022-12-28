ALBUQUERQUE — Life as a nationally ranked team suits the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team just fine.

Taking the court as a member of the Top 25 for the first time in eight years, the Lobos (13-0) also had the backing of their biggest crowd in quite a while as they cruised past visiting Colorado State 88-69 on Wednesday night in The Pit in a game that never seemed all that close.

The Mountain West Conference opener for both teams, the nationally televised game drew 15,215 fans — the most to see a Lobos home game since Dec. 15, 2016, and the most for a conference game since the final game of the 2014-15 season.

