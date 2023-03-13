ALBUQUERQUE — It's not often a team gets a curtain call in college basketball, but such are the perks afforded teams who get a shot at the "other" postseason tournament.
The University of New Mexico is a No. 2 seed in its bracket for the 32-team National Invitation Tournament and will host Western Athletic Conference regular season champion Utah Valley on Wednesday night in The Pit.
While the NIT isn't exactly the ultimate goal for most programs, it's just fine and dandy for the Lobos and coach Richard Pitino. His team is two seasons removed from a six-win campaign that ended with the firing of then-coach Paul Weir, ushering in the Pitino era that has seen a remarkable turnaround in after years of successive misfires.
"The NIT, especially the new format, now means — more than ever — that you're close," Pitino said before Monday's practice. "And we're a lot closer than I thought we would be when I first took over."
It's UNM's first postseason appearance of any kind in nine years. It's also a chance to take to The Pit floor at least one more time in a season in which attendance rose 33 percent over last season's all-time low.
A Lobos win gets them another home game this weekend against the winner of Tuesday's Colorado-Seton Hall game in Boulder, Colo. It would be played at some point Sunday, a school spokesman said.
The first three rounds of the NIT are played on campus sites belonging to the highest remaining seed. The only seed higher than UNM in its eight-team bracket is Rutgers out of the Big Ten, and Pitino's not concerned about a potential trip to Piscataway, N.J., if that's the matchup they get.
A third home game is possible, just not in The Pit. The arena is being rented out Friday and Saturday to the New Mexico Activities Association for its State Spirit Competition, but the conflict comes next week when the Professional Bull Riders tour takes over the building March 20 for the annual Ty Murray Invitational.
A spokesman said the school is looking into the possibility of using either Johnson Gym on UNM's main campus or, as has been the case in years past with the WNIT for the Lobos women, the Rio Rancho Events Center.
Regardless, first things first.
Pitino coached Minnesota to the NIT championship in 2014 and said this tournament can be a huge lift to a program if everything falls into place.
"Like I told [his players], I said 'guys, I've done it, it was a lot more fun than you'll ever think it is if you can go on a little bit of a run,' which we did," he said.
The Lobos are stumbling into the postseason, having lost 11 of their last 18 games. Since the NCAA handles all the selection and seeding for the NIT, the fact that they were a No. 2 seed tells Pitino they were two, maybe three wins away from earning a trip to the Big Dance.
UNM finished sixth in the Mountain West. The top four teams all made the NCAA while San Jose State, the team that finished just in front of UNM and made the semifinals of the MWC Tournament, did not receive an invitation.
"I think it's the West Coast version of the Big East, that's what I truly believe," Pitino said of the MWC. "Now do we have the money and resources that the Big East has? No, we don't. As our league grows and continues to have success those things happen."
He said the greatest impact the NIT has on UNM for the time being is in recruiting. This year's success has given Pitino a much stronger platform from which to sell the program. It also helps him tear down the perception that the MWC isn't part of major college hoops.
"Everybody always wants to know, like, are you a mid-major?" Pitino said. "We are not a mid-major. Now are we a power-five? No, we're not a power-five. They certainly have the money that we don't have, but every game's on TV, you're getting back-to-back years of getting four teams in the NCAA Tournament, one team in the NIT. Almost half your league is in the postseason, that's phenomenal."
And, if all goes according to plan, it gives UNM at least one more chance (and possibly three) to take one final bow at home before putting this season to bed.