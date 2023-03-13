121622 jw richardp 1.jpg

UNM coach Richard Pitino directs his team Dec. 16 during its 94-76 blowout win over UTSA at The Pit. The Lobos begin play in the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday in The Pit.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

ALBUQUERQUE — It's not often a team gets a curtain call in college basketball, but such are the perks afforded teams who get a shot at the "other" postseason tournament.

The University of New Mexico is a No. 2 seed in its bracket for the 32-team National Invitation Tournament and will host Western Athletic Conference regular season champion Utah Valley on Wednesday night in The Pit.

While the NIT isn't exactly the ultimate goal for most programs, it's just fine and dandy for the Lobos and coach Richard Pitino. His team is two seasons removed from a six-win campaign that ended with the firing of then-coach Paul Weir, ushering in the Pitino era that has seen a remarkable turnaround in after years of successive misfires.