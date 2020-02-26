The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team continues to find new and interesting ways to lose.
This time, the Lobos broke free from the blowout route and tried something different, like not scoring in the final five minutes of what amounted to a must-win game on the road against Mountain West Conference rival Air Force.
Up half a dozen points in the waning moments, they wound up losing 60-58 to the Falcons on Wednesday night at Clune Arena.
It likely means the Lobos (17-13 overall, 6-11 Mountain West) will fall into a tie for seventh place by the end of the regular season this weekend, which would land them the No. 8 seed in the MWC Tournament next week in Las Vegas, Nev. That scenario would have them playing Air Force (11-18, 5-12) in the first round with the winner getting the nation’s fifth-ranked team, San Diego State, in the quarterfinals.
The No. 7 seed gets to avoid the same side of the bracket as SDSU until the championship game.
Wednesday’s loss was the fifth straight for UNM and the eighth in the last nine games. They’ve also lost 10 of 12 dating back to mid-January when things fell apart after head coach Paul Weir kicked starting center Carlton Bragg off the team for his arrest for suspected DWI.
Along the way, they’ve dealt with numerous off-court distractions, the latest shining through in Wednesday’s game as guard Vante Hendrix did not join the team on the trip to Colorado Springs. A sophomore transfer from Utah who didn’t even gain his eligibility until late December, he may never wear a Lobo uniform again according to Weir.
“We’ve had a lot going on as a team, we’re trying to fight and win games and I don’t have a ton of time for him, individually, the way it might need right now,” Weir said on his postgame radio appearance on KKOB-AM. “And I think it’s in all of our best interests that he has some time to think about what he wants to give to the program and I have some time to think about whether I want him in the program.”
The Lobos gave up a 15-0 run early in the game and trailed the Falcons by as many as 13 before closing the first half on a 9-0 run to take a 33-28 lead at the midway point. Running a 2-3 zone for most of the game, UNM did so with an unorthodox lineup that handed hefty minutes to walk-on Jordan Arroyo and rarely used true freshman Kurt Wegscheider.
Arroyo logged 20 minutes and was on the floor at the final buzzer when he grabbed an offensive rebound on a missed JaQuan Lyle jumper and failed to convert what would have been a tying shot as time expired. Weir said having Arroyo and Wegscheider get prime minutes is his way of rewarding players who show a certain level of commitment to the team and to winning.
Senior power forward Corey Manigault got just 16 minutes and was held to six points and three rebounds.
The Lobos appeared to be in control when Lyle buried a 3-pointer with 5:04 left to hand them a 58-52 lead. They followed that by missing their final seven shots, then had Lyle miss two free throws in the final minute immediately before the Falcons’ Sid Thomes hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 27 seconds left to close out the scoring.
Lyle attempted what would have been a game-winning 3 in the closing seconds but both that shot and Arroyo’s follow were off the mark, preserving yet another loss for a team that appears to have completely given up on the season.
The Lobos had just five offensive rebounds and got eight points from non-starters. Lyle led the way with a game-high 18 points while Vance Jackson added 16 with 14 rebounds and nine 3-pointers between them.
UNM returns to The Pit for the final home game of the season when it hosts red-hot Utah State on Saturday. From there it’s off to the MWC Tournament, which starts March 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus.
NOTES
Destination spot: The Mountain West on Wednesday announced an agreement for a new bowl game. The league will send its football champion to Los Angeles's brand-new SoFi Stadium for what will be known as the L.A. Bowl starting this December.
The MWC's top team will be paired with the No. 5 pick out of the Pac-12 each of the next six seasons through 2025. The MWC champion had traditionally gone to the Las Vegas Bowl, but that game's affiliation will shift next season to pair teams from the SEC and Pac-12 as the game moves into the new home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.
The L.A. Bowl will be the first postseason bowl game in the history of SoFi Stadium, which will be the new permanent home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers next season.
"Los Angeles is a tremendous market firmly within our footprint that is home to a large number of our member institutions’ alumni and the area from which many of our student-athletes are recruited," said MW Commissioner Craig Thompson. "This will be a top-flight postseason destination for the No. 1 selection from our conference."
