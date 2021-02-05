During last week’s series against Fresno State, the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team found out it wasn’t — in the words of Lobos head coach Mike Bradbury — too bad.
The players will find out a whole lot more next week when they travel to Colorado State, the only team in front of them in the Mountain West Conference standings.
UNM (9-2 overall, 6-2 in league play) made a solid statement of its worth Friday afternoon in Viejas Arena. The Lobos once again dominated the second half, rolling to a 65-48 win over San Diego State (5-12, 3-8) to complete a regular season sweep of the Aztecs.
“I like where our team’s at,” Bradbury said. “I think we have a chance to be pretty good. You know, Colorado State obviously will be a huge test, just as Fresno was. Those are probably the two best teams, just guessing.”
Friday’s game was a matinee affair that had all the makings of a disaster early on for the Lobos. They started the game by missing 19 of 22 shots and turning the ball over nine times in the first quarter-plus of action. The team spotted San Diego State a 20-10 lead despite UNM’s defense forcing 14 turnovers.
The Lobos chipped away, cutting the Aztecs’ lead to 27-23 at the break. They tied it less than three minutes into the second half and then stormed into an insurmountable lead with a 22-9 run in the third quarter, capped by an Antonia Anderson putback with 2 seconds left.
The 9-0 run to end the quarter set the tone for the final 10 minutes. The first half struggles faded into a championship-caliber second half as the Lobos shot 64 percent.
Bradbury joked that the question after the game shouldn’t be what he told his players at halftime, but rather the things he did before the tipoff to make them start so slowly. The Lobos trailed at the half in both games against SDSU but won each by a combined 53 points.
“I wish I could take some credit,” Bradbury said. “Stop throwing it to them and make the layup. We were 2-for-9 on unguarded layups.”
All this despite not being able to practice Thursday. Bradbury wouldn’t say why his team couldn’t work out, just that it showed up ready to deal with what has become a season-long series of obstacles the Lobos have had to overcome.
“You just gotta go day by day and handle it,” Bradbury said. “I can’t predict when we’re going to play again. I mean, we couldn’t even practice [Thursday]. I can’t go into why but we couldn’t even practice because, you know, I wish I could tell you because you’d like it.”
Four Lobos finished in double figures for scoring, led by Ahlise Hurst’s 13 points. Anderson had 12, Shaiquel McGruder 11 and Jaedyn De La Cerda 10. Anderson, Kath van Bennekom and Autumn Watts combined for 24 rebounds.
UNM travels to Colorado State (13-2, 9-2) for a pair of 1 p.m. games on Feb. 12-13 in Fort Collins, Colo.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.