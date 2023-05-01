ALBUQUERQUE — As he watched Andrew Henry rise out of a squat with 615 pounds of dead weight on his shoulders, Danny Gonzales flashed a huge smile and said, “You’re finally starting to see what a football team looks like.”

He had a point.

On a night where stacks of 45-pound plates were tossed around like pillows, Henry was one of 19 members of the University of New Mexico football team to take part in the annual Night of Champions. Held inside the Tow Diehm Facility, it included dozens of friends, family members and teammates of the Lobos on hand to watch.

Recommended for you