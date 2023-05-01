Grayson Wright, 10, cheers on his big brother, UNM running back Andrew Henry, as he squats Monday during the Night of Champions at UNM’s Tow Diehm Facility in Albuquerque. Henry squatted 615 pounds, breaking a running back record that had stood since 2001.
Grayson Wright, 10, cheers on his big brother, UNM running back Andrew Henry, as he squats Monday during the Night of Champions at UNM’s Tow Diehm Facility in Albuquerque. Henry squatted 615 pounds, breaking a running back record that had stood since 2001.
ALBUQUERQUE — As he watched Andrew Henry rise out of a squat with 615 pounds of dead weight on his shoulders, Danny Gonzales flashed a huge smile and said, “You’re finally starting to see what a football team looks like.”
He had a point.
On a night where stacks of 45-pound plates were tossed around like pillows, Henry was one of 19 members of the University of New Mexico football team to take part in the annual Night of Champions. Held inside the Tow Diehm Facility, it included dozens of friends, family members and teammates of the Lobos on hand to watch.
Among them were Henry’s younger siblings, his 11-year-old sister, Trinity, and his 10-year-old brother, Drayson. Drayson stationed himself on the bench framed by the rack Henry used to break the school record for running backs in the squat. As one brother lifted, the other did the talking.
“I yelled, ‘You got this; gotta go up and down,’ ” Drayson said of his motivational strategy. “I look at him the whole time.”
A mid-year transfer from Louisiana-Monroe, Henry broke a running backs’ record that was as old as he is — 22 years. He surpassed his personal best of 545 pounds with ease, completing all eight of his lifts as they got progressively heavier. When he topped out at 615 — more than three times the mass carried by his 198-pound frame — he did so by making it look easy.
“First, I get this record. Next, I get the rushing record,” he said. “I’m here to do work. I’m here to be with my family. I’m here to get better.”
Henry lives in an apartment with Grayson and Trinity, as well as his mother and another sister who works on UNM’s film crew. Since arriving on campus in January, he has made it his mission to etch his name in Lobos football lore.
In fact, the family dynamic was the name of the game Monday night. Defensive end Bryce Santana had his own personal cheering section sitting in the temporary aluminum bleachers that lined the interior row of racks. The Los Lunas High graduate squatted a team-best 625 pounds (50 over his personal record) thanks to shot of adrenaline the crowd supplied.
With hip-hop music piped over the speakers and Lobos play-by-play announcer Robert Portnoy giving the crowd a rundown of each lift, Santana said it’s easy to go above and beyond when the atmosphere is like it was Monday.
“A lot of it has to do with it,” he said. “But we do have a great lifting program. There’s energy in this room, and every time you come in here you just feel it and have it help you do your best.”
While Santana is trying to get down to 270 pounds from his previous high of 290, receiver Luke Wysong has been working tirelessly to add weight to his 190-pound frame. He’s done just that, packing on roughly 25 pounds since his freshman year.
He set a personal record in the power clean at 335 pounds, narrowly missing one final lift at 340.
“Feels like I live in here,” Wysong said. “You have to, you know? Nic Trujillo is one of our receiver commits and every time I Snapchat him, I’m in here. He’s like, ‘Bro, you don’t Snapchat me anywhere else than the weight room or the facility.’ I’m always here. You have to be.”
Gonzales has his own history with the Night of Champions. On a board near the entrance to the weight room is a list of every record holder at each position. His mug is still up there, having established the standard for kickers in the squat way back in 1997.
In three years as head coach he went from having the event canceled by COVID-19 in his first season to being held outside in his second year. Monday was a product of the high standards he’s held his team to since he first arrived.
“The adrenaline that you get from the people that are here helps you do things that you probably wouldn’t normally do, very similar to what a game-day atmosphere is like,” he said.
Monday’s event was supposed to take place in the new New Mexico Mutual Training Center just down the hall from the Diehm Facility. It was kept where it was because of the anticipated crowd that numbered approximately 200.
“When I approach the weights and put my hands on the bar I’m pretty locked in and don’t hear anything, but the second it’s over the noise and the energy is right in your face, which is such a great feeling,” Wysong said. “This is why we do this. To show it to people is fun.”