New Mexico UNLV Football

New Mexico wide receiver Geordon Porter is tripped by UNLV defensive back Jerrae Williams during the first half Friday in Las Vegas, Nev. The Lobos had a 17-9 halftime lead over the Runnin' Rebels but ended up losing the game, 31-20.

 Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Doug Brumfield threw for 233 yards and ran for a second-half touchdown as UNLV scored 24 unanswered points and beat New Mexico 31-20 on Friday night.

Brumfield rolled to his left before diving over a defender and into the end zone from six yards out to tie the game 17-17 midway through the third quarter. Aidan Robbins added a 3-yard TD run that gave UNLV (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) the lead for good early in the fourth.

Geordon Porter made a one-handed, 39-yard catch that led to a George Steinkamp 36-yard field goal to pull the Lobos to 24-20 with 12:43 remaining.

