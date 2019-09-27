ALBUQUERQUE — Right around the time the University of New Mexico football team was putting its feet on the ground in the Eastern time zone in preparation for Saturday’s game at Liberty in Lynchburg, Va., Craig Snow was jogging up the ramp of The Pit on Friday afternoon to turn on the lights for the first official men’s basketball practice.
That’s right, it’s officially college hoops season and Snow, the former head coach at New Mexico Highlands, had his first task as a Lobos assistant checked off when he flipped the switch to illuminate the hardwood floor in the most famous sports building in the state. Friday was the first day the Lobos were allowed to conduct preseason workouts, the first of many during what will be nearly six weeks of preparation before the Nov. 6 opener against Eastern New Mexico.
By UNM standards, last season was a disaster for men’s basketball. Attendance dipped to an all-time low in The Pit, the team finished with a losing record and its losing streak with New Mexico State reached four games with a second straight sweep at the hands of the Aggies.
Funny thing about those Aggies, though. Lobos head coach Paul Weir was in the same position with NMSU just three years ago, and his main takeaway from that team is the same thing he sees this year with UNM. Those Aggies, who steamrolled their way into a two-month-long winning streak that landed them in the NCAA Tournament after a Western Athletic Conference title, had the same kind of leadership and competitive fire he sees in the team he coaches now.
That team, he said, had the veteran leadership required to put the team’s needs in front of everything, to have the players assume the role of answering the bell when things needed to be done. Those same traits are already starting to shine through with the 2019-20 version of New Mexico hoops.
Does that mean Weir sees the Lobos doing the same thing that NMSU team did in his one and only year as the Aggies head coach? Not yet.
“It’s the closest thing to my first year coaching three hours south, it’s the closest thing I’ve had to that as far as just a group of competitive driven men that want to win,” Weir said. “I’m not necessarily irrelevant but I’m secondary to that and I love that. I don’t want to be primary.”
In other words, the players want to take ownership of what takes place on the court. It’s something Weir and junior shooting guard JaQuan Lyle talked about while having dinner together Thursday night.
A two-year starter at Ohio State before transferring to UNM in Weir’s first season in Albuquerque, the 6-foot-5 junior said the makeup of this year’s Lobos is reason enough to think things will be drastically different than last year’s losing record.
If Weir needs anyone on the team to assume the role of leader, he’s more than willing to do it.
While this is technically his first season with the team, it’s his third year at UNM.
He redshirted the first year and missed last season with a torn Achilles tendon. He spent that time molding his role on the team behind the scenes.
“I’ve been in a leadership position pretty much my whole life just by being the point guard of every team I played for,” he said. “Just by being a point guard people tend to listen to you and being here, I came from Ohio State and the Big Ten, so just trying to drop knowledge on anybody and step into the leadership role is real natural.”
It’s impossible to tell where the Lobos will be one the first week of March rolls around but Weir began Friday’s meeting with the local media by saying he feels as good about this team as he did any team he’s had. Year One at UNM, he said, had him feeling as though the team would be better than anyone expected. It was.
Year Two had him saying the lofty expectations were unrealistic despite what everyone was saying. He was right.
Year Three?
“I think, sometimes there’s a big difference between what the expectations level [is] and what’s really actually there,” Weir said. “This year, I’ll be honest with you, I’m back to, like, ‘We’re good.’ I like this team. Do I love all those expectations it puts on my guys, not the greatest — but that’s the world we live in.”
Football
Having endured the first three games of the season pretty much the way everyone expected them to — two wins, one blowout loss — the Lobos head on the road Saturday to face Liberty (2-2). It’s their fourth straight game against a team not tied to an FBS conference, as the opener was against a lower division team and the other teams — Liberty, New Mexico State and Notre Dame — are all FBS independents.
UNM head coach Bob Davie is expecting a bit of a shootout. He said this week that he’s well aware of the insane nature of college football with teams routinely rolling up gaudy offensive numbers even in losses. Even his Lobos’ 55-52 win over New Mexico State last week was surpassed by the wild UCLA win over Washington State, 67-63, that same night. As enjoyable as those games are, it’s unreasonable to expect it every single week, Davie said.
Sort of.
“Unbelievable, right?” he said. “It’s just crazy. “It is turning into a video game now. Unless you’re in the SEC and you’ve got those kind of guys that can just go, ‘You cover him, you cover him, you cover him,’ and you’re gifted. Anywhere else and that ball’s going to go up and down that field now just because of numbers and matchups.”
Saturday’s game marks the return of Davie to the sidelines after he went down with an undisclosed serious medical incident following the team’s Aug. 31 season opener. Davie said he’s anxious to get back on the field, although he will be doing so as a 9-point underdog to a Liberty team that beat the Lobos last year in Albuquerque.
It also marks the return of Joe Dailey to his former stomping grounds. Dailey was a Liberty assistant for six years before taking over as UNM’s offensive coordinator this season.