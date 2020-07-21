All right, nothing to see here. Please disperse.
In the immortal words of movie character Officer Frank Drebin, we discover the true meaning to the University of New Mexico’s football coach after his team was picked last in Tuesday’s Mountain West Conference preseason polls.
“Don’t care,” said Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales in the wake of an announcement that had his team received few votes in a poll by the league’s media members. “We won’t be picked last for long around here.”
Boise State was the near-unanimous pick to win the MWC’s Mountain Division, receiving 20 of the 21 first-place votes. San Diego State was nearly the same story in the West Division, garnering 19 of the 21 top picks on the ballots.
This marks the 10th straight year the Lobos have been picked to finish either last or next to last in the preseason poll. Not since 2009 when they were voted seventh out of nine have they avoided the bottom two spots in the media’s guessing game.
The MWC has postponed its preseason media summit scheduled for next week. The annual gathering is generally regarded as the official kickoff to the college football season.
The MWC will announce its all-conference teams Wednesday and its individual accolades Thursday. If the early returns are any indication, the Lobos won’t find much love in that listing, either. Aside from offensive lineman Teton Saltes, it’s not expected to reveal much of a UNM representation on the all-MWC offense or defense.
A 6-foot-6, the 300-pound senior from Albuquerque’s Valley High School, Saltes has been named to a number of preseason watch lists. On Monday he was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List, an annual award that honors the nation’s top offensive lineman.
UNM is entering its first season with Gonzales as its head coach. Himself a Valley High grad, he inherits a program that has been on a steady downward trajectory the last few years.
The Lobos have finished 8-28 the last three seasons, ending each of those campaigns with losing streaks of seven, seven and nine games. The latest one cost Bob Davie his job as head coach, ushering in the Gonzales rebuilding project that began with a solid recruiting class in February’s signing period.
The pandemic notwithstanding, New Mexico is scheduled to open its season Aug. 29 at home against Idaho State at Dreamstyle Stadium. Following that is a game Sept. 5 at Mississippi State, which is followed by an open date now that the Sept. 12 road game at USC has been canceled.
The remainder of the Mountain Division poll has Wyoming in second, followed by Air Force, Utah State and Colorado State. Wyoming got the only remaining first-place vote.
San Diego State, which lost head coach Rocky Long after winning at least 10 games in four of the last five seasons, was followed by Nevada, Hawaii, Fresno State, San Jose State and UNLV. Nevada got the other top votes.
A former quarterback at UNM, Long rejoined the Lobos coaching staff in January after leading San Diego State to a win in the New Mexico Bowl. He remains UNM’s winningest head coach.
