When the guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin were delivered Tuesday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis, Richard Pitino just happened to be in Minnesota tying up a few loose ends.
The former University of Minnesota basketball coach was hired for the same role at New Mexico last month, giving the 38-year-old a chance to reset a career that didn’t meet expectations in eight years with the Golden Gophers.
As Chauvin’s murder trial came to a close, Pitino had several thoughts racing through his mind.
“At Minnesota, obviously, it rocked our whole world,” he said. “But for that to happen, I don’t know, 5-10 minutes from campus was obviously a big, big deal to our basketball program.”
A former Minneapolis police officer, Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd on May 25. The location of his death has turned into a memorial, one that Pitino wanted his players to experience as soon as the team reconvened to start the fall semester in August.
“One of the first things that we were able to do was get over there and see it,” he said. “Just soak it all in. It was surreal, it was very, very difficult.”
The lessons learned from it, Pitino said, include making him — and those in a position to make change — a better listener.
He said watching the trial unfold was not easy because he’d made Minnesota his home for nearly a decade. It’s where his two children were born and where he made lifelong friends.
“You know, I don’t know if yesterday was — if you can celebrate because you lost a life in George Floyd,” he said. “But it certainly seems like, you know, maybe this is a step in some healing in some way. This state [Minnesota] needs it, the Twin Cities, they need it badly to somewhat heal together and, obviously, the country does because it was such a difficult situation.”
As for the Lobos, he said he wants to hear the players’ concerns and do what he needs to in order to bring about change. He said he brought in speakers to discuss race relations with his UM program and would do the same at UNM.
Of course, that wasn’t all Pitino talked about in his Wednesday chat with a few local media members.
Most of his 22-minute question-and-answer session was about the Lobos’ two newest recruits, Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House. Mashburn is a transfer from Pitino’s program at Minnesota, while House comes to New Mexico by way of Arizona State.
Expect more signings in the coming days and weeks, Pitino said. He is intent on improving the team’s 3-point shooting from last season, as well as finding any and all available big men, doing so by scouring the backlogged NCAA transfer portal.
That’s exactly where he found Mashburn and House, a pair of guards who should challenge for the starting lineup next season. Pitino said he’s still in the market for a spot-up 3-point specialist willing to play in his ball-screen offense.
“If you’re a guard in our system, you have to be able to come off ball screens,” he said.
The son of a former NBA star, Mashburn will be a sophomore this season. A 6-foot-2 guard, he averaged 8.2 points for Minnesota last season. House, a 6-2 guard, will be a junior after two years at Arizona State. He averaged 5.3 points as a sophomore.
Pitino also addressed the team’s 2021-22 schedule, saying the only thing that’s certain about the nonconference slate is a return to the home-and-home rivalry with New Mexico State. The Lobos and Aggies never crossed paths last season due to limited scheduling stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
“We don’t have anything set in stone yet,” he said. “We’re working on that, trying to see what the contracts were from the past as well as where we can move forward.”
He said the focus is helping Bernalillo County reach a status that will allow at least some fans back in The Pit. The Lobos haven’t played a game in their own building since the end of the 2019-20 season, and the current yellow status for Bernalillo County means fans are still not permitted at indoor sporting events.
