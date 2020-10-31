Had an eight-lateral touchdown that never counted (thanks for wasting our time, Rutgers — YouTube it) not cost viewers the chance to see the start of Saturday’s Lobo season debut on FS1, you could’ve seen one of the tricks Danny Gonzales is using to thrust his program back into the players’ hands.
Rather than lead his team onto the field amid a cloud of smoke and sprinting cheerleaders, the first-year coach made his head coaching debut by hanging out in the back and clapping his hands.
“As long as I’m here, it’s going to be about them,” Gonzales said of his players. “It’ll never be about me. When we take the field I won’t run out in front of them. I mean, I don’t play. It’s their football team.”
Every coach says that as though it’s written into their multiyear contracts. It’s no secret that the introductory press conference is a coach’s first blowout win, a time when he can espouse the virtues of bleeding the school colors, of changing the culture, of embracing the traditions and of stirring the echoes of the glory days.
Gonzales has done all that — but here’s the crazy thing: He might actually mean it.
An Albuquerque native who grew up loving the Lobos, he walked onto the team and basically worked his way into a coaching position that led him from his alma mater to the West Coast and to the Valley of the Sun before landing back in the 5-0-5 to finish what he started all those years ago.
Gonzales said he sees the value in what a New Mexico high school player can provide for his Lobos. In just 10 months on the job, he has become the living embodiment of the introductory news conference, doing his best to carry that enthusiasm into the office every day.
Every morning, he’s among the first to arrive and one of the last to leave. He is committed to resurrecting a program that was competitive for more than a decade under former coaches Dennis Franchione and Rocky Long before slipping into a mess under Bob Davie.
Davie’s tenure could best be described as tumultuous, rife with excuses piled a mile high. Everything was fair game in that regard: Recruiting, administrative support, budgets, meal plans, overnight hotels before home games, kickoff times — the list went on and on.
“You look at everything Danny’s had to deal with the last, what, 10-11 months and you almost expect him to make excuses for why things can’t be done,” said UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez. “But he doesn’t. Not once has Danny complained. Not once has he made an excuse. Not once has he said anything about not being able to practice or play or anything. The guy just makes the best out of, I mean, he makes everything just work however he can.”
The bottom line? The Lobos will probably struggle for the first year or two under Gonzales. The talent pool isn’t quite where he needs it, but the building has definitely begun.
The first piece, he said, is giving the power back to the players. Get them to see their worth, let them know that they can truly make a difference through hard work and buying in.
What’s more, let them know it’s their program, not his.
“If we do our work during the week and we do it right, on Saturday’s it’s up to them,” Gonzales said. “Why put yourself out in front of the spotlight?”
The Gonzales era has officially begun.
