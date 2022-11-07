ALBUQUERQUE — The road to Houston starts here.
With Monday serving as the backdrop for the start of the college basketball season, the blue-blood programs in the game’s elite inner circle have their sights set on the Final Four at spacious NRG Stadium in April.
Others, like the University of New Mexico men, would be happy with a brief stay at one of the earlier sites in the NCAA Tournament. Not since the days of Craig Neal’s first year as head coach have the Lobos been to the Big Dance — or any of the less prestigious alphabet soup tournaments, for that matter.
UNM got off on the right foot Monday in The Pit, pulling away from Southern Utah for an 89-81 win that showed a few glimpses of promise and lots of reason for concern. Guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House were their usual electric selves, scoring 47 points with 11 assists between them.
Lobos fans already knew about those two. Coming into the season they knew the Mash/House combo would be as solid as ever. Same, too, for role players like Javonte Johnson, Jay Allen-Tovar and KJ Jenkins, players who fill out a roster that has shiny new toys the fans have been waiting to see.
Those toys are freshman guard Donovan Dent and power forwards Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick. The bigs were in the starting lineup and Dent was one of the first players off the bench.
Thing is, getting a read on them may take a little longer.
Udeze finished with 14 points but had just one rebound while battling foul trouble. He was tentative on defense after picking up two whistles in less than five minutes. Allick had a team-high eight rebounds but didn’t score a single point while also dealing with fouls.
In fact, all four of UNM’s available big men — including Allen-Tovar and Birima Seck — combined to draw seven of the team’s first nine fouls in the first 11 minutes. All four wound up riding the bench for long stretches of time, forcing coach Richard Pitino to go back to the ol’ reliable duo of Mash and House.
It worked a lot last year. It worked again Monday.
“I told our guys, winning’s hard,” Pitino said. “Now that we have, we haven’t arrived but we have a little bit of a rep. I think people know that we’re better than last year and we’ve got some nice pieces. We’ll be picked a little bit higher in the Mountain West, so you go from the hunter/hunted type mentality. It’s just totally different.”
The Lobos never trailed, twice opening leads of double digits only to see the Thunderbirds come storming back. Fans were probably looking forward to a blowout after UNM opened an early 16-6 lead, but when SUU’s Tevian Jones nailed a 3-pointer with 4:32 left to cut the Lobos’ lead to 73-69, it was clear everyone in the building was probably going to be happy just to get a win.
“We know we’re going to face some teams in the nonconference that are tough,” Mashburn said. “Every team we play in the nonconference is either top three in their league or won their league so we know we’re going to have to come ready to play.”
SUU has won 73 percent of its games in the past two years. The Thunderbirds stayed in Monday’s game thanks in large part to Jones and his game-high 28 points. He banked in a pair of critical 3-pointers in the closing minutes to keep things interesting.
“It was Pop-A-Shot, he was, like, banking them in,” Pitino said. “I’ve never seen that before, I was like, ‘My goodness.’ ”
The fouls definitely had an impact on defense, Pitino said. Both Udeze and Allick show signs of being aggressive rim protectors but each had to pull up and stay grounded while trying to avoid another foul.
It led to SUU getting plenty of second-chance points and conversions in the low post. The Thunderbirds finished with more rebounds but did eventually get a taste of what an aggressive Udeze can do when he gets settled.
The 6-foot-8 graduate transfer threw down a massive dunk to get the crowd on its feet during a 10-0 run in the second half and finished his night 7-for-11 from the field.
“He didn’t finish probably as well as he thought he should have but I know he’s going to have games where he’s going to be a major force,” Mashburn said.
Part of settling into the team’s new identity this season is dealing with moments like the bigs drawing lots of fouls all at the same time. With 7-footer Sebastian Forsling still out with an injury, the greatest way to combat that is having plenty of bodies to throw at the problem.
“The bench is a great teacher; it’s a great motivator,” Pitino said. “Offensively, we can score. I think we’ve shown that, but if we don’t guard and rebound we’re not going to get where we want to get to.”
Get to Houston, perchance?
More like getting to Friday in Game 2 against South Alabama.
“It was better,” Pitino said. “It just wasn’t better for 40 minutes.”
NOTES
Lobos missed their first shot of the season, a 3-point try from the top of the key by House 16 seconds in. They forced a turnover on the ensuing SUU possession, then got their first bucket from Udeze 37 seconds after the opening tip. … Dent played 11 minutes and took just one shot. He got both of his points on five free throw attempts. Playing the point guard when House sat or played the 2, Dent had three assists and no turnovers. … House drew nine fouls from the SUU defense. … During a scrum for a loose ball in the first half, SUU forward Harrison Butler was pushed into the first-row desk that straddles the sideline on the far side of the floor. As he gathered himself he reached into a fan’s bowl of nachos and ate one before returning to the game.