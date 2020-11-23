The bubble life is all about control.
When you have control, COVID-19 remains on the outside looking in. When you don’t, the virus gets in and chaos ensues.
After nearly a month in its self-sealed environment in Las Vegas, Nev., the University of New Mexico football team has had no positive tests, not one minute lost to quarantine, not so much as a ripple of medical care devoted to treating an illness that has turned 2020 into a nightmare.
Four games into a winless season that will long be remembered for anything but wins and losses, the Lobos (0-4) are so far sidestepping the land mines everyone else is dealing with.
“The second they go home and they go eat at a restaurant or they go visit with their girlfriend or they go do something outside of our 150-person bubble, you don’t control that environment anymore,” said UNM coach Danny Gonzales.
His team’s senior leadership council, a small group of self-appointed team leaders who advocate for the entire roster, approved a measure that allowed the coaching staff to track their movements using the Life360 app. It was part of the team’s social contract to get school and state leaders to approve their return-to-play plan. The app tracks every player’s movement, right down to the speed they were driving their cars.
Since moving into their Nevada exile Oct. 26 after New Mexico’s public health order essentially shut down team activities, the team has lived full-time at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort in Henderson, Nev., and trained at nearby Sam Boyd Stadium, the former home of the UNLV football team.
Gonzales said he doesn’t like the Big Brother feel of the Life360 app. What he likes even less is the idea of the Lobos having to make due in Nevada.
Following Monday’s practice in preparation for a Thanksgiving night game at Utah State (0-4), he questioned why the Lobos couldn’t have done the exact same thing back home.
“Now, what I think would have been genius is I really think we could be doing this in Albuquerque,” Gonzales said. “If we were doing this in Albuquerque, we would have been pissed off that they made us go to a hotel because we’re wasting a whole bunch of money we didn’t have to, but it would have been ideal because we would be giving all the money that we’re spending here to a local hotel in Albuquerque.”
Everyone inside UNM’s bubble in ’Vegas would be in the same bubble at home. All the food the team would have purchased would have helped support the local economy. Games and practices could have been played at University Stadium, giving the few game-day personnel needed to run the facility a chance to work from home.
Instead, the Hilton in Henderson, Nev., is reaping the benefits of UNM’s $70,000 a week to keep the team housed and fed for the duration of the 2020 season. The final price tag will be close to $400,000.
“That bugs me,” Gonzales said. “Because we’re talking about how we’re trying to protect our community. Now I’m probably going to get railed for this but it is, I think we should be doing this at home.”
The team’s hotel is roughly 13 miles from the famed Las Vegas Strip, but no one in the team’s traveling party has ventured that far. In fact, every time an Uber or Lyft ride shows up at the Hilton’s front door, Gonzales gets an alert just so he can make sure no one is sneaking in or out.
Basically any time a player leaves his room, hotel staff notifies Gonzales. He once got a call about a player walking to the ice machine to soothe a sore ankle, and another when a player went looking for water bottles for the team’s meeting room.
Even travel is done under the thickest blanket of health restrictions possible. Gonzales compared the team’s airplane fuselage to riding in a can of Lysol because the air inside it is said to be cleaner than that of an operating room, yet everyone on board is still required to wear face coverings the entire time.
“They don’t have an availability to screw anything up here,” Gonzales said of the team under his watch.
NOTES
As of Monday afternoon, Thursday night’s game at Utah State was still on. Officials from both schools have been in constant contact the past few days and, for now, it’s all systems go.
Utah State had its game last weekend canceled due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within its program. Gonzales said he has worked on a backup plan just in case any of UNM’s final three games get called off, including networking with rival coaches within the Mountain West and other leagues like the Pac-12 just in case an emergency need pops up.
Either way, it appears that turkey day will include Lobos football no matter what.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.