ALBUQUERQUE — Their 15 minutes may be up, but it doesn’t mean the fun is over.
The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak that ended a two-week stay in the Top 25, clawing its way past Oral Roberts with an 82-75 win Monday night in The Pit.
The Lobos (15-2, 2-2 Mountain West) scheduled the game as a make-up for its lost rivalry date against
New Mexico State. An early week matchup that came just 48 hours after a deflating loss to UNLV before a sellout crowd, it wasn’t all smooth sailing — but it was enough to get UNM back on track.
“There was a great analogy used today where [coach Richard Pitino] was like a basketball team, the season, is like a movie,” said Lobos forward Josiah Allick. “With the age of social media people are kind of critiquing the movie 30 minutes in.”
At the end of the day, Allick added, there’s a long way to go in this thing. The plot is bound to take a twist or two before the big finish in March.
Allick did his part to keep the critics in their seats. He and fellow big man Morris Udeze posted double-doubles, combining for 27 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. The Lobos never trailed after using an 11-0 run to open a double-digit lead with six minutes left in the first half.
Pitino called it a good bounce-back win, one that came with a unique set of challenges given the logistics of facing an Oral Roberts team that had won 10 straight games and came into town after last weekend’s letdown.
“We had to really work on ourselves, post-UNLV, and really get their minds right because I think we allowed the emotion to take over,” Pitino said. “I think we were so down, that we let our amazing fans down. We needed pick ourselves off the mat and get back to work.”
UNM was playing short-handed once again. After guard K.J. Jenkins missed a game last week with a sprained ankle, he was in the starting lineup for the first time this season after guard Javonte Johnson suffered an elbow injury against UNLV. Monday’s game was the first time this season the Lobos had used a new starting lineup.
They were also without guard Braden Appelhans. The freshman from Blue Springs, Mo., has had a thumb injury in his left hand all season, and the coaching staff decided to shut him down for the rest of the year. Pitino said Appelhans will have surgery in the near future and will likely use this as a redshirt season, meaning he’ll retain his freshman status next year.
He becomes the third Lobo to take this season off, joining fellow freshman Quinton Webb (redshirt) and junior Emmanuel Kuac (injury).
The Lobos basically only used six players in Monday’s game. A seventh, center Birima Seck, played just eight minutes and didn’t take a single shot.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. had a team-high 24 points without making one trip to the free throw line. He did most of his damage in his go-to spot from about 15 feet out. He, Udeze, Allick and Jaelen House all logged at least 34 minutes.
It was House’s play that was most under the microscope. Coming off a pair of sub-par performances, the 6-foot senior had 15 points and just one turnover. He wasn’t terribly efficient, missing seven of his 10 shots, but Pitino said the game plan wasn’t centered on the guards as much as it was getting Allick and Udeze going inside.
More than that, he needed his veteran players to pave the way to a solid night.
“We needed to have a mature bounce back from the UNLV game,” he said. “I don’t think we’re playing poorly; we could have won [at] Fresno, we could have won UNLV. We were in both games. They made some plays, we did not. We were able to bounce back, have a very mature effort and find a way to get a win.”
NOTES
Tall drink of water: Oral Roberts center Connor Vanover is 7-foot-5 but plays more like a shooting guard. He was 4-for-11 on 3-point tries while the entire Lobos roster was 4-for-16. He only took five shots inside of 20 feet and finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.
He also lost the opening tip to Udeze, over whom he had a nine-inch height advantage.
Rankings: The Lobos, unsurprisingly, fell out of the Top 25 on Monday, receiving just two points in The Associated Press media poll and seven in the USA Today Coaches Poll. San Diego State jumped back into the rankings in both polls, the only MWC team in the Top 25 this week.