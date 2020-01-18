Use whatever analogy you want, they all seem to work.
The wheels are officially coming off. They’re leaking oil. Ship’s taking on water.
There are plenty of overused one-liners to describe what’s going on for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team, but the simple truth is that if the Lobos don’t find a way to re-invent themselves soon it might be too late to fix.
Essentially down to five able-bodied players, New Mexico simply ran out of gas and folded down the stretch in a 99-78 loss Saturday evening to UNLV in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev.
It was the team’s second straight lopsided loss and dropped it further behind the leaders in the Mountain West Conference.
Now 15-5 overall and 4-3 in league play after suffering consecutive losses for the first time, UNM limps home for a much-needed Pit game next week against San Jose State.
Bryce Hamilton poured in 35 points and Marvin Coleman became the first Runnin’ Rebels player in 21 years to record a triple-double as five different UNLV players scored at least 11 points.
The Lobos basically played iron man basketball with all five starters logging at least 31 minutes. JaQuan Lyle played all but a few seconds as only three players were brought off the bench for a combined total of 20 minutes between them.
“I think, unfortunately, our guys just kind of wore down,” said UNM head coach Paul Weir on his postgame radio appearance on KKOB-AM. “To go three first half turnovers to 12 second half turnovers I think is more of a sign of just the fatigue of things setting in.”
The Lobos were without 6-foot-9 guard Vance Jackson after the junior injured his knee during a loss earlier in the week at Colorado State. He was not with the team Saturday, having gone through an MRI back home that revealed no significant damage, according to Weir.
Weir said there is no real timetable for Jackson’s return, but he said it’s doubtful he’ll play against San Jose State on Tuesday.
“But you just don’t know,” Weir said. “There’s a lot of swelling. It’s a bruise, you just don’t know. You know, we would never want to put him in harm’s way in any way for his longterm career. Whenever that day happens to come, we’ll have him and in the meantime we just have to work with the guys that we have.”
Lyle led the Lobos with 20 points and six assists, but he struggled badly from the floor by converting just 6 of 20 shots, of which he hit two of his last three after getting assessed a technical foul with 3:23 to go.
Corey Manigault had 19 points and 11 rebounds, including a pair of 3-pointers and two blocked shots. UNLV switched its approach him in the second half, holding him to four points after halftime.
Vante Hendrix had 14 points, Makuach Maluach 12 and Zane Martin 10.
For a while all seemed right for UNM. The Lobos used a 12-0 run to open an early nine-point lead. The Rebels carried a 43-40 lead into halftime, a fact that didn’t sit well with Weir.
“We went to some subs and, unfortunately, it was just an immediate dive,” he said. “We got the subs back out, went back to our guys and tried to rally but it was just too late. I didn’t feel good about that at half, to be down 3 at half was a little worrysome for me.”
UNM hung around for the first eight mintues of the second half, trailing 57-55 on a Maluach layup with 12:17 remaining, but the Rebels responded with a 13-5 run to open their biggest lead of the game to that point. The margin grew to as many as 21 before it was over as the final few minutes was little more than a series of run-outs for the Rebels as UNM appeared to mail it in.
UNLV had just eight 3-pointers, a welcome sign for a Lobos defense that gave up 19 in the loss to Colorado State. The killer this time was getting outrebounded 47-31, a stat that showed up even bigger with points in the paint. The Rebels enjoyed a 58-28 point differential in that category.
“Unfortunately we just ran out of gas,” Weir said. “It sucks, I wish I could chalk it up to a lot more than that.”
NOTES
The Lobos have dropped into a logjam for third place in the MWC. At 4-3 they are knotted up with Colorado State, Nevada and Utah State. ... UNM is 12-0 in The Pit but 2-4 in true road games. ... The Lobos close out the month with games against San Jose State, Nevada (Jan. 25 in Reno) and San Diego State (Jan. 29 in Albuquerque). SDSU is the country's last remaining undefeated team and should jump into the top 5 in both top 25 polls next week.
