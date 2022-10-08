New Mexico Lobos logo

ALBUQUERQUE — Lobos fans have seen this movie before, and, unlike most sequels, this one looked eerily similar to the original script — especially the ending.

For the second straight week, New Mexico blew an early double-digit lead to a Mountain West Conference rival, flailed at a comeback in the second half and ruined its own hopes of a recovery when quarterback Miles Kendrick threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the waning moments.

Wyoming rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to beat UNM, 27-14, before another small crowd at University Stadium. The Cowboys (4-3, 2-1) capitalized on the Lobos’ poor special teams play and multiple breakdowns on defense to turn the tables on another strong start for UNM (2-4, 0-3).

