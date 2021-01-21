It’s been a largely forgettable season for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team, but the good news is finally starting to trickle in.
Starting with Tuesday’s news that the barnstorming Lobos can come home to practice after spending most of the last two months on the road, the positive vibes continued with a Thursday matinee against San Jose State.
Played in a largely empty arena on Dixie State’s campus in St. George, Utah, the 67-51 victory gave UNM a long-overdue first conference win of the season.
It was enough to make coach Paul Weir finally feel good. Sort of.
“I don’t know what it was, I don’t know if it was a conference game, I don’t know if it’s just — I don’t know, but it was probably the first really happy locker room we’ve had,” he said.
A good guess for all the smiles: Putting to bed the ugly eight-game Mountain West skid that saw the Lobos (5-8, 1-8) average just 53 points during the streak. They’d been held in the 40s three times and gone over 54 only once.
Thursday’s game wasn’t much better, but it continued a positive trend in which UNM’s defense played well yet again. San Jose State (2-11, 0-9) was 3-for-20 from the outside, committed 15 turnovers and was outscored by 16 in the low post.
The Lobos held the Spartans to single digits for the majority of the first half. It wasn’t until Caleb Simmons banked in a 3-pointer at the 7:29 mark did SJSU finally crack the 10-point barrier.
The Lobos never trailed, getting 25 points from Makuach Maluach and 15 from Rod Brown. What’s more, they got solid point guard play for the first time this season as starter Saquan Singleton and true freshman Isaiah Marin combined for an 8-to-2 assist to turnover margin.
The point guard pair meant considerably less playing time for Jeremiah Francis and Javonte Johnson. Francis had been the primary point guard option all season but barely got off the bench Thursday. He logged only four minutes of playing time and never took a shot. Johnson was in the game for just five minutes and didn’t score.
“It’s just a decision that I had to make,” Weir said. “I hope it’s going to be something that will make us better. I thought it did tonight. It just simplifies the way guys are viewing the game.”
Brown said the team never lost confidence in itself during the nightmarish losing streak. Everything going on with the team behind the scenes, he said, pointed things in a better direction.
“We knew if we, like, kept putting the work in practice and kept playing hard, eventually something good would happen,” Brown said.
The same issues that have plagued UNM all season are the same that have made life rough for San Jose State. Neither team’s offense has been any good, its defense is spotty and each has been forced into a perpetual road trip due to the coronavirus.
The Spartans have relocated to Phoenix until conditions in the Bay Area improve, playing all their home games in empty, lifeless venues. The similar headaches gave each team plenty of excuses for identical 0-8 records in league play heading into Thursday’s game.
The teams will meet again Saturday; with it UNM has an opportunity to separate itself from the Spartans in the race no one wants to have — to see who finishes last in the Mountain West’s regular season.
As happy as his team was Thursday, Weir said heading home wasn’t a huge factor in its extra pep against the Spartans.
“Practicing at home doesn’t really affect us a great deal right now,” Weir said. “We’re home for a couple days and then we’re on the road for quite a long time so the change in the order doesn’t really impact our team a whole lot.”
NOTES
Slim opportunity: As bad as things have been for UNM, there is a chance to start climbing out of the Mountain West basement. Entering Thursday’s games, only four of the conference’s 11 teams had more than three wins in league play.
Nine of the Lobos’ final 11 games this season are against teams with three wins or less. That includes the next homestand, tentatively scheduled for Feb. 3-5 against San Diego State.
Where those games will be played is anyone’s guess. Weir sounded a bit frustrated about those dates, saying he has voiced his opinions to school and MWC officials about when and where they should be played. He has yet to get clarification about the venue for both games.
History avoided: The Lobos will not join the 1957-58 UNM team as the only winless bunch in conference play. That club went 0-14 in the Skyline and was 2-40 in conference play over a three-year span.
