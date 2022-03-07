The New Mexican
In a one-bid league, there’s no margin for error.
The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team kept its NCAA Tournament dreams alive Monday night with a 63-60 win over San Diego State in the second round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev.
The Lobos (24-8) advance to Tuesday’s semifinal against Colorado State. Tuesday’s game tips off at 8:30 p.m.
Jaedyn De La Cerda led UNM with 26 points, getting four 3-pointers and hitting a pair of clutch free throws with 5.5 seconds left to help put it away.
LaTora Duff added 15 points and Shaiquel McGruder pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds for the Lobos.
Aside for a few brief moments where San Diego State took a small lead, New Mexico remained in front and in relative control of the tempo from start to finish. The Aztecs did what they set out to do in the first half by keeping UNM’s frenetic offense in check before the Lobos finally pushed the pace in the third quarter.
“That’s always important,” De La Cerda said. “You don’t want a team to get on a run and get that excitement, get that energy, and then go on from there. We got to stop them, stop the run, and just don’t let them get what they want.
New Mexico coach Mike Bradbury would prefer an up-and-down style, loaded with plenty of 3-point shooting that neutralizes the need to crash the boards and create points in the paint. That was not the case Monday.
“Yeah, I thought we really [ground] one out and kind of gutted one out and that’s not really what we do,” he said. “For us to have any success, it’s usually got to be pretty; we have to play pretty. This definitely was not that. It was good to be able to win a game where we had to get a tough defensive rebound or a stop instead of just going out there and making a bunch of shots and everything looks nice.”
The Lobos never trailed in the fourth quarter. The Aztecs tied it at 54 when Mercedes Staples converted a layup with 6:34 left, but a quick 5-0 spurt sparked by a De La Cerda 3-pointer on UNM’s next possession helped put the Lobos in front for good.
The Aztecs were within one possession for the final three and a half minutes but never managed to tie or take the lead. The key moment came with seven seconds remaining when San Diego State guard Sophia Ramos was called for a charge as she drove for the go-ahead basket. Her shot banked in but was immediately waved off when she was whistled for the offensive foul. De La Cerda then made two free throws at the other end to close out the scoring.
San Diego State’s last-second attempt to tie it failed when a Ramos 3-pointer was short just before the final buzzer.
With a NET ranking of 100, UNM will need to win the Mountain West Tournament to have any shot of making it to next week’s NCAA Tournament.
