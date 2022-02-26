ALBUQUERQUE — Baby steps.
While a win over Air Force in The Pit has never really been much of a reason for Lobo basketball fans to puff out their chests and shout their allegiance from the top of the Sandias, Saturday afternoon’s 69-65 victory over the Falcons is more than enough to make the University of New Mexico feel good about itself.
Now 4-11 in the Mountain West Conference and 12-17 overall, the Lobos have all but clinched the No. 9 seed in next month’s conference tournament and demonstrated, even on difficult shooting days like Saturday, winning ugly is a sign of incremental improvement.
UNM made just 39 percent of its shots and was just 2 for 16 from long distance, but it was enough to get the job done. Guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with a game-high 24 points despite a shooting slump that has gone on for the last four games. In that span he has converted just 35 percent of his shots and is only 2 of 13 from 3-point land.
Mashburn has been getting his points by spending a lot of time at the free-throw line. When he goes cold from the field, he attacks the basket and absorbs contact, which he did Saturday for a dozen free throw attempts.
“Sometimes you just have to understand that the shot isn’t falling and you need to stop shooting 3s and you need to get to the rim and you need to get to the foul line,” said New Mexico coach Richard Pitino. “The free-throw line, as boring as that can be, won us the game.”
Forward Jay Allen-Tovar said the discussion at halftime was to have the guards attack the basket and everyone else crash the boards. It’s a simple formula, he said, when jumpers no longer work.
“The guards penetrated pretty easily the last game; they did the same thing this game,” Allen-Tovar said. “It got the bigs involved on drive-kickouts, things like that.”
Pitino lauded the bounce-back performances of Allen-Tovar and point guard Jaelen House in Saturday’s second half.
Neither played particularly well in the early going, Pitino said, but fought through their sour attitudes and made big plays after the Lobos fell behind 32-24 in the opening moments of the second half.
“It’s hard when you have young players, the offense isn’t clicking and you’re not making shots,” Pitino said.
Allen-Tovar said internal stats showed he crashes the glass on only 30 percent of the team’s plays.
Because he’s been asked to play as more of a center than a forward most of this season due to the team’s lack of big men, he said he’s trying to push that figure as high as 60 percent as the season winds down.
House had 16 points while Allen-Tovar grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to go with seven points. Part of Allen-Tovar’s day was a ferocious tip dunk that Pitino said was a key to getting the team the energy it needed during a 27-11 run that turned the game around in the second half.
The rebounding numbers for both teams were basically even. The difference was at the free throw line where the Lobos outscored Air Force, 25-13.
Saturday’s win completed a regular season sweep of Air Force and extended the Falcons’ losing streak to nine games. The Lobos are mathematically eliminated from getting anything higher than the No. 9 seed in the MWC Tournament, which runs March 9-12 in Las Vegas, Nev.
UNM would need to win both of its remaining regular season games, all four rounds of the MWC Tournament and at least one win in the postseason to ensure a winning record. Of course, that would mean one of those would have to come in the NCAA Tournament.
