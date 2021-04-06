The University of New Mexico has canceled its baseball series against San Jose State due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Lobos’ program. UNM was to play three games against the Spartans this weekend at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque. The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday with a single game Sunday.
“We knew this season was going to be in and out with that and everybody was mentally prepared for that,” said Lobos coach Ray Birmingham on Tuesday.
He said the team learned of the positive test Monday after the team’s trip home from San Diego State. According to a statement from UNM, the positive test and resulting contact tracing led to the SJSU series being canceled. It will not be made up.
Birmingham did not identify the player, but he did say one of his players — whom he also didn’t identify — has lost three of his family members to the coronavirus pandemic.
