ALBUQUERQUE — For a team that somehow keeps winning while simultaneously leaking oil, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team is about to hit the ground running in games that truly matter.
The Lobos (13-2 overall, 2-0 Mountain West) return to conference play Wednesday night with a New Year’s Day visit to the Bay Area and a game at San Jose State (4-10, 0-2).
On paper it looks like a mismatch. The Lobos are seasoned, battle-tested and deeper.
Just don’t try convincing UNM head coach of that. After his team’s Houdini-like escape of a UC Davis upset bid last weekend in The Pit, he said he has plenty to worry about when thinking about San Jose State.
First, he said, the Spartans should have handed San Diego State — ranked No. 12 in this week’s coaches’ poll — its only loss of the season on Dec. 8. Up by a point in the closing seconds, they gave up a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the MWC’s abbreviated opening week last month.
Second, SJSU’s size is a genuine concern. The Spartans have five players who are 6-foot-8 or taller. The shorthanded Lobos have just two still in the regular rotation.
“We’ve played 15 games,” Weir said. “In all 15 games, the bigger team has won.”
UNM is still without suspended starters JJ Caldwell and Carlton Bragg. The starting center, Bragg has five double-doubles and was one of the MWC’s top rebounders. With him out, power forward Corey Manigault has turned into an ironman.
The 6-9 senior logged a career-high 38-plus minutes in the win over UC Davis and has been on the floor for more than 70 minutes the last two games.
“I feel good and it’s not something I really think about,” he said.
The Lobos have gotten outstanding production out of Manigault and 6-9 small forward Vance Jackson the last few games despite all the off-court distractions that have clearly had an impact on team chemistry.
In the win over UC Davis, three players were called for technicals — which isn’t all bad, according to Weir. He said this year’s team is an emotional group and having the players show their personalities is just fine with him as long as it doesn’t hurt the team. The last thing he wants, he said, is a roster full of robots.
Notes
Log on: Wednesday’s game will not be televised, but it will be streamed live on the MWC’s website.
Movin’ on: Football coach Danny Gonzales did not attend Tuesday afternoon’s Sun Bowl in El Paso.
Hired by UNM on Dec. 17 after serving as Arizona State’s defensive coordinator each of the last two seasons, he said he would steer clear of his former team because his presence would have only been a distraction to the Sun Devils players.
He said he would actually return to Tempe, Ariz., this week to get his family situated back at home and go through the exit interview process at ASU. He said his kids will finish out the school year in Tempe before the entire Gonzales household makes the permanent move to Albuquerque.
SB 56: As promised, State Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, is pushing ahead with legislation to provide state funds for the development of mental health programs for student-athletes at UNM and New Mexico State.
A former offensive lineman at UNM, Moores pre-filed Senate Bill 56 on Monday. It makes a $500,000 appropriation to both schools to provide mental and behavioral health services.
Moores was unsuccessful in pushing similar legislation through last year and said he was determined to get the measure passed at January’s legislative session.
He said the recent deaths of a pair of young men with ties to the UNM football team were the catalyst for giving student-athletes at both schools the chance to seek help when needed. It would provide each school the funding to employ a full-time mental health specialist specifically designed to work with athletes, coaches and staff.
Bottom floor: San Jose State and Utah State are the newest addition to the MWC, but it’s safe to say it has not gone well for SJSU in hoops. While Utah State is more than holding its own as the preseason pick to win it this year, the Spartans are just 15-96 in MWC games since joining the league. Their .135 winning percentage is three times lower than every other conference team other than Air Force (.371).
The Lobos are 184-137 (.573) in MWC games since the league was formed.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.