You think the oddsmakers don’t have any influence on how the Lobos think?
Don’t bet on it.
Holed up in a place where gambling is as much a part of life as dining out or going to a hardware store, the University of New Mexico football team got some extremely rare good news this week when it was installed as a favorite in Thursday night’s nationally televised Thanksgiving showdown with Mountain West rival Utah State.
The Lobos opened as 4.5-point favorites against the Aggies and, by Wednesday evening, had seen that figure climb to 6.5 in various betting outlets.
For an 0-4 team riding a 13-game losing streak and a 19-game skid in the conference, it’s exceptionally unusual to be favored, let alone on the road or by that much. The Lobos haven’t won a game in over a calendar year, haven’t won outside New Mexico in 111 weeks and haven’t beaten a league rival since 2018.
“I watch those things just out of curiosity,” Lobos coach Danny Gonzales said. “I guess it’s a pride factor in everything.”
The two lines he looks at the most are those offered by ESPN (Lobos by 6.5) and Yahoo (UNM by 6). He likes Yahoo because its odds are based on random people picking who they think will win, giving him a barometer of sorts to see how the general public views his team’s chances.
“Now, I’m not saying that they’re right this weekend, but Vegas, they have a feel for something,” Gonzales said from the team’s hotel in Henderson, Nev. “All these beautiful buildings that we’re seeing in the distance, they’re built for a reason.”
To be clear, Gonzales said he’s not a betting man. He said he won’t wager on his team’s game, let alone anyone else’s but, he said, it’s always fun to look and see how the experts view the Lobos.
“I don’t think it has any bearing on the game,” he said. “But I think they’re crazy. Why would a team that’s lost 19 conference games in a row, 13 regular season games in a row be a favorite to win anything? Other than than getting your ass whooped — excuse me, other than getting your tail whooped — week after week? I don’t know. I don’t know. I hope they’re right.”
Though vastly improved from last season in Gonzales’ first four games as the program’s coach, the Lobos have played like a team that simply doesn’t know how to make winning plays when it matters most. The defense continues to get pushed around at the line of scrimmage and the secondary is constantly getting burned by deep balls in the passing game.
The offense looked inconsistent the last two games, getting shut out for the first time since 2017 in the most recent outing at Air Force, a game in which UNM missed four field goals and committed a number of bonehead penalties deep in Falcons territory.
Gonzales said he’d wait until game time to name two key starters. Trae Hall continued to practice with the first team at quarterback, resuming a role he filled when starter Tevaka Tuioti went down against Hawaii with a concussion. Tuioti hasn’t played since and he was conspicuously absent from practice earlier this week.
“I have no idea,” Gonzales said after Monday’s practice in regard to Tuioti’s status. “That’s frustrating.”
The other spot is at kicker, a job held by former Los Alamos soccer player George Steinkamp until a shaky performance against Air Force, when he missed three field goal attempts before getting pulled for last year’s starter, Andrew Shelley. Shelley then sent his lone attempt from 40 yards sailing wide left.
Two of Steinkamp’s misses were from 50-plus yards, kicks Gonzales said are 50/50 propositions and are never held against a kicker. It’s those inside of that distance that should be made and are the proving ground for anyone who wants to remain on the field.
The job has since become an open tryout, with Steinkamp and Donovan Murphree getting an equal shot in practice. Shelley is apparently no longer part of that equation because Gonzales didn’t mention him as a possible candidate earlier this week.
Murphree was the top kicker in Sunday’s practice while Steinkamp was the winner Monday. Who will trot onto the field Thanksgiving Day is a game-time decision. That determination was made in Wednesday night’s walk-through in Logan, Utah, when the coaching staff put game-time pressure on each of them.
“If they miss, they’re eliminated for the day,” Gonzales said. “You don’t get any more. No more opportunities.”
If neither one emerges, Gonzales joked that he might just start going for it on fourth down.
“I told them [Monday], we’re going to kick extra points and go for it on fourth down every time,” he said, adding that he had planned to do just that in the Air Force game after Steinkamp’s second miss.
“We were so bad on offense we ended up in fourth-and-15,” Gonzales said. “That’s almost an impossible down to complete.”
Then again, if he were really a betting man, perhaps next time he might just roll the dice.
