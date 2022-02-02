Wednesday’s late signing day for college football brought a half-dozen new recruits to the University of New Mexico. Of those, four are Division I transfers.
All told, coach Danny Gonzales will bring in 31 new players with the current signing period, which began with December’s initial class. Five of them are from New Mexico high schools.
Among Wednesday’s additions is quarterback Miles Kendrick, a 5-foot-10 transfer from Kansas. He played three seasons with the Jayhawks, starting four games. There are two defensive backs; Hunter Sellers, a sophomore transfer from Pittsburgh and Jordan Nichols, a sophomore safety from North Texas. The class includes receiver Geordon Porter (Arizona State) and junior college transfer Sherod White, a junior running back.
Rounding out the class is Landon Williams, an incoming freshman defensive end from Albuquerque High.
New Mexico State also wrapped up the first recruiting class for new coach Jerry Kill. The Aggies signed four players Wednesday, capping a class that adds 24 new faces to the NMSU roster.
Three of Wednesday’s signees are offensive players, two of which are linemen. Will Thomas of Tulsa, Okla., and Louie Canepa of Napa, Calif., will add depth to NMSU offensive front along with fellow freshman Trevor Stephens, a tight end from Lubbock.
