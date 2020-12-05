Last week, the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics told the NCAA that college football at the highest level is, in a nutshell, broken.
Basically a nonbinding think tank of university administrators and athletic department leaders, the commission conducted a yearlong study on football and came to the conclusion the NCAA and the schools that make up the Football Championship Subdivision need to go their separate ways.
It suggested that the FBS become its own entity, creating its own rules and governance, and draw up its own plan for a championship structure.
Right now, the FBS is run by the NCAA. It sets the rules, provides the direction and does everything except crown a champion. While the NCAA operates championship events for all its sports — think College World Series, the NCAA Tournament and the lower-level playoffs for football — it has no say in what the FBS does to shape the postseason.
The bowl structure is a financial juggernaut, and the College Football Playoff, which has no ties to the NCAA, structures itself on its own. It’s a monopoly whose economic impact is undeniable. As a former University of New Mexico athletic official once told me, even the lowest-rated bowl game is more profitable than any single game in the NCAA Tournament. It’s why the bowl season has bloated to (before the coronavirus cut things back) more than 40 games.
Formerly referred to as Division I-A, the FBS has 130 teams across 10 conferences and a small list of unaffiliated independents (looking at you, New Mexico State). All but nine states have at least one FBS school.
An exhaustive study by the NCAA found that its 1,100 members spent $18.8 billion on athletics in 2019, reporting revenues of $18.9 billion in that same year. The primary expenses came in the form of coaching salaries and financial aid for student-athletes, which combined came out to roughly $7.3 billion. The majority of the revenues — approximately $10.6 billion — were generated by the athletic departments themselves, meaning $8.3 billion that had to be subsidized in other ways, such as institutional or government support, student fees and marketing.
Only 25 athletic departments in the FBS generated revenues that exceeded their expenses in 2018-19 and, not surprisingly, all of them hail from the power (or autonomy five) conferences. UNM managed to balance its budget last year, but its history in the 2000s has been a running deficit that led to the unpopular move of cutting sports.
Some on the homefront foolishly suggested dropping football or, at the very least, demoting it to the FCS or even Division II. Bottom line, the bottom line just won’t allow it. For all of its headaches, all its empty seats at home games, all its losses and ugly coaching buyouts, UNM simply cannot afford to drop football.
With that, we’ve reached the sticky point of the conversation.
The NCAA study found that revenues have risen sharply the last 15 years, thanks to enormous broadcast rights agreements. The problem is, expenses have risen right along with them. Get more, spend more.
The autonomy five teams have seen revenues jump 149 percent the last 15 years but expenses jump at 159 percent. For the other 65 FBS schools, expenses are nearly double the revenues in that time, and the revenues for those schools has grown just 47 percent in 15 years. Champagne taste on a beer budget.
As bad as things are, they would get considerably worse if UNM and NMSU can’t ride the coattails of the autonomous five and make a home in the new football world if and when the time comes. The money stream the big boys generate will only widen the gap between the power schools and everyone else, but cutting ties and dropping down a division would make matters worse.
Until a sensible solution comes along to put the Lobos and Aggies in a place where they can compete and still manage to make money, the best course of action is stay the course.
Will Webber writes an opinion column about sports in New Mexico. Contact Webber at 505-603-9467 or wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.
