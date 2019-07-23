Bottoms up, Lobos fans.
Media members on Tuesday picked the University of New Mexico football team to finish last in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference this season as the conference’s media days commenced.
The Lobos, who went 3-9 overall and 1-7 in conference play for the second straight year, earned 22 points and were 30 points behind Colorado State, which the media picked to finish fifth.
The total was one point lower than UNM earned last year, when the media also picked it to finish last. The Lobos did not get a single player on the preseason all-conference team, joining San Jose State as the only two Mountain West teams with that dubious distinction. The Spartans were selected last in the West Division, as they come off a 1-11 season and a 1-7 mark in the conference.
Just like last year, Boise State is the favorite to win the Mountain Division since the Broncos are coming off a 10-3 record and finishing tied for first with Utah State at 7-1. The media selected Boise State defensive lineman Curtis Weaver as the conference defensive player of the year.
It should be no surprise that the Aggies were selected second in the division, as they have junior quarterback Jordan Love returning. Love was selected as the Mountain West preseason offensive player of the year, as he comes off a year in which he set five single-season program records, while earning second-team all-conference honors. Love threw for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns last year and ran for seven TDs, to boot.
The West Division is expected to be a battle between defending conference champion Fresno State and San Diego State. The Bulldogs beat Boise State in the conference championship game last year and went 12-2 overall.
The Aztecs, who are coached by former UNM head coach Rocky Long, lost five of their last six games in 2018 after a 6-1 start.
UNM kickoff times: The Lobos announced Monday their start times for their six-game home schedule, and just one game will start under the lights. Only the Oct. 10 game against Colorado State — a Friday — starts later than 4 p.m.
The season opener against Sam Houston State is set for 4 p.m. Aug. 31, and the rivalry game against New Mexico State is 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Dreamstyle Stadium. Games against Hawaii (Oct. 26) and Utah State (Nov. 30) have 2 p.m. starts, while the Nov. 9 game against the Air Force is set for noon.