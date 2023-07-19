After a winless conference campaign in 2022 and a 5-42 record in league play over the past six seasons, the University of New Mexico football team was again a near-unanimous pick to finish last in the preseason Mountain West poll.

Compiled by the league’s media and released Wednesday at the annual MWC media days in Las Vegas, Nev., the poll had perennial power Boise State as the overwhelming top pick. Air Force was second, followed by Fresno State and San Diego State.

The 2023 season marks the elimination of the two-division format the MWC used for several years. All 12 teams are now part of a collective group.

