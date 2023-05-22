The roster for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team is nearly complete.

Coach Richard Pitino announced Monday the signing of graduate transfer Isaac Mushila off the NCAA transfer portal. A 6-foot-5 forward, he spent the past two seasons at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, helping the Islanders reach the NCAA Tournament in March.

He averaged 13.9 points and 9.7 rebounds, shooting 81% from the free throw line and 53.3% from the field.

