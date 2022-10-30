Notes from the North

Distance running enthusiasts are in for a treat.

Not only will Albuquerque Academy host the annual high school state championship cross-country meets Saturday, the University of New Mexico will host the NCAA Division I Mountain Regional at the UNM North Golf Course on Nov. 11.

The Lobos women are a monster program with a national brand. They are ranked No. 2 in the country (the final regular-season rankings come out Tuesday), so expectations aren’t just high — they’re through the roof. Some programs dream of winning national titles; the Lobos actually live them, having done so twice (2015 and 2017) and having been a perennial top-five finisher (runner-up in 2018) for about a decade under head coach Joe Franklin.

