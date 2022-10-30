Not only will Albuquerque Academy host the annual high school state championship cross-country meets Saturday, the University of New Mexico will host the NCAA Division I Mountain Regional at the UNM North Golf Course on Nov. 11.
The Lobos women are a monster program with a national brand. They are ranked No. 2 in the country (the final regular-season rankings come out Tuesday), so expectations aren’t just high — they’re through the roof. Some programs dream of winning national titles; the Lobos actually live them, having done so twice (2015 and 2017) and having been a perennial top-five finisher (runner-up in 2018) for about a decade under head coach Joe Franklin.
The upcoming meet will be a bit of a homecoming for at least one runner not wearing cherry and silver. Alisa Meraz-Fishbein went to high school in Albuquerque and was a multi-sport star before taking her talents to the University of Colorado.
Her last name should ring a bell for UNM loyalists. Her mother, Alicia Meraz, played tennis for the Lobos while her dad, Jeremy Fishbein, was UNM’s men’s soccer coach until the school eliminated the program for financial reasons.
Alisa helped the Buffs win the Pac-12 championship over the weekend. She finished 54th in a field of 106 runners in a 6-kilometer race Friday in Riverside, Calif.
The Buffs are ranked 11th but should move up a few spots by virtue of their conference title that included wins over No. 9 Stanford, No. 10 Utah and No. 12 Oregon.
u u u
In case you missed it, there are two fewer undefeated volleyball teams in the state. St. Michael’s fell to Las Vegas Robertson at home Thursday in a five-game thriller that ended a 20-match winning streak for the Lady Horsemen. Meanwhile, Gateway Christian fell to Melrose on Saturday night in a battle of Class 1A undefeated teams.
That leaves three unbeaten: 5A’s Albuquerque La Cueva, 2A’s Laguna-Acoma and the aforementioned Buffaloes.
u u u
Remember this name, Santa Fe High boys soccer fans: Saleh Alyones. The senior striker for No. 2 Las Cruces Centennial is Class 5A’s leading goal scorer with 34, including all three in a 3-2 overtime win over Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy on Friday.
Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said the Hawks team this year reminds him very much of last year’s Demons’ squad that was led by high-powered forward Alex Waggoner, who had 73 goals in leading Santa Fe High to the 5A title.
u u u
Speaking of similarities, 12 is a great number if you’re a 5A boys soccer program. A 12th seed has reached the semifinals for the second straight year, after Rio Rancho Cleveland beat Hobbs in a 4-3 shootout after the teams played to a 1-all tie through 100 minutes of soccer.
In 2021, Atrisco Heritage reached the 5A semis after the Jaguars also upset Hobbs in the quarterfinals. Their run ended in Santa Fe, as the Demons rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the second half for a 2-1 win.
u u u
The circle is broken in Las Vegas. For the first time in the past four brackets and just the second time in the last five iterations of the Class 3A football playoffs, West Las Vegas and Las Vegas Robertson won’t see each other in the quarterfinals.
The Dons were awarded the seventh seed in this year’s bracket and get a home game against No. 10 Newcomb. The winner will face No. 2 Ruidoso in the quarterfinals the following week.
Meanwhile, Robertson gets a break from the city rivalry — only to likely face another District 2-3A foe. Raton, the sixth seed, takes on No. 11 Hatch Valley on Saturday, with the winner heading to Las Vegas Robertson the following week.
Robertson had beaten the Dons the previous three times the rivals played against one another in the playoffs.
u u u
Speaking of old friends, Escalante will see a familiar face on the opposite sidelines when the Lobos head to Jal on Saturday for a 2A quarterfinal. Former head coach Dusty Giles roams the sidelines for the top-seeded Panthers, who are 10-0.
Giles had two stints at Escalante covering 10 years, and won three Class 2A titles with the Lobos and reached five championship games. He left the program in 2020 to take over the position at Jal, and led the Panthers to the 2A championship game last fall.
u u u
The high school state cross-country meet starts at 9 a.m. Saturday with the Class 5A girls race. Subsequent races go off every 45 minutes with the last one, the boys 3A event, scheduled for 3:15 p.m.
All races will be streamed live on the NFHS Network. Live results will also be posted onto the New Mexico Activities Association’s website, nmact.org.
u u u
The Class 1A/3A boys soccer bracket brings something fresh: a public school presence. With fifth-seeded Las Vegas Robertson’s 1-0 quarterfinal win over No. 4 St. Michael’s on Saturday, two non-charter public schools will be in the semifinals. The other participant is No. 2 Hatch Valley, which beat New Mexico Military Institute 3-0.
It is the first time the small-school division had more than one non-charter public school in the semifinals since 2017, when Moriarty and Hatch were semifinal participants. It should be noted the small-school division was 1A-4A and included the likes of Moriarty, Taos, Ruidoso, Pojoaque Valley and Portales among public school programs.
In 2018, the Final Four for 1A/3A had public charter schools Tierra Encantada and Monte del Sol along with Robertson and Albuquerque Sandia Prep.
If the Cardinals and Bears win their semifinal matches — Robertson takes on No. 1 Sandia Prep, while Hatch entertains
No. 3 Santa Fe Prep — it will be the first time since 1991 the small-school division had an all-public school final. That year, Aztec defeated Bloomfield, 2-1, in an all-Four Corners final.