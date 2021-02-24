Back to the basement.
Less than 48 hours since the University of New Mexico’s two-headed low-post monster beat up on Air Force for a rare Mountain West Conference win, Wednesday afternoon’s sequel was a disappointing return to the same ol’, same ol’ for the Lobos.
The 62-55 loss dropped UNM back into last place in the league standings and left the Lobos with no hope of finishing any higher than a No. 10 seed in the upcoming MWC Tournament — the lowest seed in the history of the program.
The Lobos have just one game remaining in the regular season, a March 3 make-up game at Colorado State.
Wednesday’s loss was just the latest example of what coach Paul Weir has described as a one-step-forward, two-steps-back mentality this season.
He said he met briefly with his assistant coaches after Wednesday’s game to discuss some of players’ tendencies; tendencies that have eroded the staff’s confidence in how to draw up plays for a team that seems to constantly trip over its own feet.
“It just feels we’ve never been able to consistently get anything going besides [Makuach Malauch],” Weir said.
The team’s lone senior, Maluach scored the team’s first seven points and finished 20 points and three of the team’s five 3-pointers. No one else had more than seven points.
Lobos centers Bayron Matos and Valdir Manuel combined for just nine points, 10 rebounds, one blocked shot and a pair of turnovers in their team’s 62-55 loss at Air Force on Wednesday. The pair had been virtually unstoppable in Monday’s game.
“I think they just kind of changed their personnel to match up a little bit better with ours,” Weir said. “it made a significant impact. The same kind of post touches and places that we were getting the ball on the floor offensively [Monday], we just didn’t quite get it there [Wednesday].”
New Mexico drops to 6-14 overall and 2-14 in conference play. Unofficially, a UNM spokesperson said, the team has two more losses in each column after the MWC declared its two games earlier this month against San Diego State forfeits, but those losses are only used when determining seeding for the conference tournament.
Wednesday’s New Mexico-Air Force doubleheader featured a women’s game about an hour after the men cleared the floor at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs.
It didn’t go any better for UNM. The Lobos were dealt a devastating upset loss.
Entering the night in sole possession of second place in the Mountain West behind only Colorado State, the Lobos were shocked by Air Force, 75-73. It drops UNM (10-3, 7-3) into third behind Fresno State, just percentage points ahead of UNLV.
It’s their first loss since Jan. 30 and it came on a night in which the Lobos made a series of uncharacteristic mistakes, miscues that are a product of the team’s long and weir path through a COVID-19-dominated month that saw four straight games postponed due to the coronavirus.
Lobos coach Mike Bradbury considered his team lucky that it didn’t get swept by the Falcons. The Lobos used a strong second half to overwhelm Air Force in the series opener Tuesday but never seemed to get over the hump the second time around.
“An old saying, I don’t know who it was, maybe my granddaddy and probably people before him, if you continue to play with fire you’re going to get burned and we got burned tonight,” he said.
The Lobos held a 71-68 lead in the final two minutes after Antonia Anderson hit a driving layup as part of a 6-0 run but Air Force tied it on the next possession with a 3-pointer, then got another just 27 seconds later after Lobos point guard Corina Carter was called for a travel. A LaTascya Duff bucket with 44 seconds left made it a one-point game but UNM gave up an offensive rebound, missed a runner by Shaiquel McGruder with 10 seconds left and set up a final shot to potentially tie or win the game in the final four seconds.
They never got a shot off. LaTora Duff took the inbounds pass and drove the lane, then dished to the wing to Jaedyn De La Cerda who passed up a 3-point shot in an attempt to dribble in for a mid-range jumper. The buzzer sounded before she could shoot it, giving Air Force the upset victory.
The game was nearly a draw in every statistical category. Three Lobos finished in double figures, led by LaTascya Duff’s 20 points, plus 16 from De La Cerda and 13 from Anderson.
UNM heads to Utah State on Feb. 28 and March 1, then gets a pair of makeup games against Colorado State on March 3 and 5. Those games are, technically, home games for the Lobos, and despite Wednesday’s announcement that New Mexico’s revised public health order that allows college sports to return to home venues, it doesn’t mean the Lobos will play those games in The Pit.
UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said both games will likely be moved to Las Vegas, Nev., the site of the March 7-10 MWC Tournament at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.
