ALBUQUERQUE — In what amounts to a never-ending quest to light the furnace that fuels the University of New Mexico’s football program, head coach Danny Gonzales said the arithmetic is actually pretty simple.

The first 15,000 to 20,000 Lobos fans are always going to be his team’s corner. Come rain or shine — or any other distraction fans tend to use for not buying a ticket — he knows he can always count on the people who love his team unconditionally.

It’s convincing the other 30,000 who take the wait and see approach to come along for the ride.

